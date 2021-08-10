NFL Rumors: 3 potential replacements for Rashod Bateman as rookie WR exits Ravens practice with groin injury

Rashod Bateman suffered a groin injury during Tuesday's practice and his status for Week 1 is now in doubt.

The receiver was running a slant route against cornerback Marcus Peters during camp but pulled up his route and started limping. He immediately fell to the ground and proceeded to limp into the locker room followed by the Ravens' general manager, Eric DeCosta.

It's the second time during training camp that Bateman has suffered an injury. The week before, he missed some time with an abdominal injury, returning on Monday. With fresh problems on the injury front, the first reports are that the rookie will miss three to six weeks, putting his availability in jeopardy for the start of the season.

Story of today’s practice was an injury to first-round WR Rashod Bateman. Bateman pulled up while running a slant against Peters and then fell immediately to ground. Walked to building with pronounced limp. DeCosta followed him in building. — Jeff Zrebiec (@jeffzrebiec) August 10, 2021

Bateman will miss the rest of the preseason. He was slated to start on the outside for the Ravens' offense in 2021. Fans who were hoping to see him on the field will have to wait a little longer. That said, the Ravens will still need someone to fill the Rashod Bateman-shaped hole on the roster. Here are three names the franchise could look to bring in.

Baltimore Ravens Training Camp

3 potential replacements for Rashod Bateman as a starter

Josh Gordon

What do the Ravens have to lose by signing Gordon? He's super talented and may be allowed to play in the 2021 season as he applied for reinstatement in early July.

Every time Gordon steps onto the field, he's a threat to opposing defenses because of his incredible speed and swiftness in breaking routes. Which defense would be able to contend with the speed of Gordon, Sammy Watkins and Marquise Brown together?

If he's not reinstated or fails to live up to expectations, the Ravens have very little to lose. He's worth taking a flier.

Deontay Burnett

Like Gordon, Burnett would be a low-risk, high-reward bet, not only for the initial 53-man roster, but also for depth as the season goes on.

He has made strides in his career since signing with the Tennessee Titans as an undrafted free agent in 2018, and he would represent a different kind of player to Gordon, Watkins or Brown: he's sharper in his route running, but speed is not his best threat, so he could make an interesting option in underneath routes.

This means four Ravens wide receivers are now dealing with an injury of some sort: Rashod Bateman, Marquise Brown, Miles Boykin and Deon Cain. https://t.co/VzWaadtTBQ — Field Yates (@FieldYates) August 10, 2021

Would Larry Fitzgerald sign with the Ravens for one last shot at a Super Bowl ring? It's a possibility.

He would join forces with respected head coach John Harbaugh, and play for a franchise that will contend for the title in 2021. Plus, his experience would be invaluable for young players like Bateman and Brown. Of course he's not at his best like early in the decade with the Arizona Cardinals, but surely there's space for him in the locker room, especially with Bateman out.

Edited by Colin D'Cunha