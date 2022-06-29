3 reasons why suspending Deshaun Watson for a full season could be blessing in disguise for Browns

The Cleveland Browns and their fans are impatiently waiting to see what happens to Deshaun Watson. Will he be suspended or not? If he is, how much time will he miss?

There is no way of knowing what will take place because of how complex this entire situation is and has been for months. The quarterback is facing serious allegations and the last thing the NFL wants is to take it too easy on him, only for more evidence to emerge.

One option on the table is a suspension for the entire 2022 season. Let's say that does indeed happen. Initially, Browns fans may panic and worry about the entire season being lost. However, there could be some potential positives from the situation as well.

#1. Clarity for 2023

The Browns signed him to a fully-guaranteed deal for five years and $230 million. Given his situation, it is plausible to believe that the team paid extra in case he would miss time or face fines and settlements.

The length of the contract also means the team is committed to him for the long term, suspension or not. Knowing that Watson is out for the entire season allows the team to know when he can return, which would be 2023. The only way a full-year suspension is not a positive is if it is indefinite. That creates a different situation, but one that fans don't have to worry about unless it comes to fruition.

#2. Not rushed back at the end of the season

One scenario in place could be Watson getting a serious suspension, but one that isn't for the full season. An example of this could be a 12-game ban. This would create a scenario where the team played for months with another starter. It could possibly be Jacoby Brissett as the starter, only to change the entire offense as the playoffs approach.

A rushed return would also create a higher injury risk for the quarterback, who had an ACL injury in college and with the Texans. Instead, the full-year suspension, while frustrating, gives him a definitive timetable for a return in 2023.

There is also a scenario where the Browns are fighting for a playoff berth and succeeding with a different signal-caller. Changing quarterbacks in such a scenario may backfire given the team-game nature of football.

#3. Ending the distraction

For some, the allegations against Watson will never fade away. However, a full-year ban does give the player a serious amount of punishment, especially following a missed year in 2021.

Does this relieve him of what is alleged against him? No, not at all. But what it does is finally give him a definitive punishment and allow everyone to move forward. Ultimately, a lifetime ban is not something on the table. Even another year away is a serious fine and allows for some sense of reconciliation to take place.

