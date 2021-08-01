3 reasons why Tampa Bay Buccaneers' WR strength is the best in the modern era

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are coming off their second Super Bowl championship in the history of the franchise. Tom Brady's first year in Tampa Bay was a big success. Tampa Bay's wide receiver group ranks amongst the best in the NFL.

With seven-time Super Bowl champ Tom Brady running the offense, it has taken receivers to another level. Here's a quick look at three reasons why the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' wide receiver strength is the best in the modern era.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers have one of the best receiver groups in the NFL

Tampa Bay Buccaneers WR Mike Evans

#1 Mike Evans has been solid for seven straight seasons

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers drafted former Texas A&M wide receiver Mike Evans with the seventh overall pick in the 2014 NFL draft. Since being drafted in 2014, Mike Evans has been nothing less than perfect for the Bucs.

The Pro Bowl wide receiver has registered seven straight seasons with over 1,000 receiving yards. Evans has posted three seasons with double-digit touchdowns. Heading into his eighth year in the NFL, Mike Evans has caught 532 passes for 8,266 yards and 61 touchdowns.

In year one, with Tom Brady at the helm, Evans caught a career-high of 13 touchdowns. His second season with Brady is projected to be better if that's possible.

#2 Chris Godwin has developed into a great second option

After a rough start to his NFL career, Chris Godwin has grown into an excellent second option at receiver. Godwin made a massive leap in production from his rookie season to his second year. During his rookie campaign, Chris Godwin caught 34 passes for 525 yards and a touchdown.

That was just the beginning for Chris Godwin. In year two, Godwin caught 59 passes which is a 25 catch jump from his rookie season. He also racked up 842 receiving yards with 317 more receiving yards and caught six more touchdown passes.

Chris Godwin’s career stats...



• 4 seasons (58 games)

• 244 receptions

• 3,540 receiving yards

• 61.0 YPG, 14.5 YPR

• 24 TDs

• 2019 pro bowler + 2nd team all-pro

• SB LV champ pic.twitter.com/1b5XlTnuVR — NFL Stats (@NFL_Stats) July 30, 2021

Over the last two seasons, Chris Godwin has caught 151 passes for 2,173 yards and 16 touchdowns. Last season Godwin and Evans accounted for 20 of Tom Brady's 40+ touchdown passes.

Antonio Brown and Scotty Miller" height="600" width="800" /> Tampa Bay Buccaneers WRs Antonio Brown and Scotty Miller

#3 Tampa Bay Buccaneers supporting cast has been key to their success

The supporting cast is key to the Bucs success at the wide receiver position. Scotty Miller is a sneaky threat for Brady and the Buccaneers' offense. Antonio Brown showed glimpses of his old ways during 2020.

Scotty Miller is only entering his third season in 2021. Miller's 2020 season was a massive success. He caught 33 passes for 501 yards and three touchdowns.

He showed a ton of success on a shortened season for Antonio Brown. Brown caught 45 passes for 483 yards and four touchdowns. Tom Brady vouched for the former Steelers great, and it seemed to work out.

Edited by Arnav Kholkar