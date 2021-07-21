NFL Free Agency: 3 reasons why Todd Gurley is the perfect replacement for Cam Akers 

Todd Gurley returning to Los Angeles would be a massive surprise to NFL fans. Let's not forget that Gurley went public about the Los Angeles Rams owing him money. D. Orlando Ledbetter reported this statement by Gurley:

"I still need my money. That's what I'm waiting on. It's all fun and games. But I do need my money."

The statement came after Gurley sent out a Tweet about the Los Angeles Rams, saying, "Past due. Send me money ASAP." The Rams and Gurley may have had their differences, but at the end of the day, the NFL is a business.

Todd Gurley when he sees the LA Rams on the caller ID pic.twitter.com/C757ZoFCqF — Parris (@vicious696) July 20, 2021

Adding Todd Gurley would be a smart move by the Los Angeles Rams. It would also be wise for Gurley to return to the team. As of right now, the veteran running back is still a free agent.

Why is Todd Gurley an excellent fit for the Los Angeles Rams?

NFL Free Agent RB Todd Gurley

Todd Gurley was once the featured running back in Los Angeles. Gurley led the NFL in rushing touchdowns twice as a member of the Rams. Here's a quick look at three reasons why the former Los Angeles Rams running back is a great fit.

#1 - Todd Gurley had success in Los Angeles

Todd Gurley rushed for 5,404 yards and 58 touchdowns in his five seasons with the Rams. In four of the five seasons he spent with the team, Gurley registered double-digit touchdowns on the ground. The running back was selected to three Pro Bowls, earned two NFL All-Pro selections and won the 2015 AP Offensive Rookie of the Year and 2017 AP Offensive Player of the Year during his time with the team.

#2 - Todd Gurley is familiar with the Rams' offense

Todd Gurley is familiar with the way Sean McVay likes to run his offense. Gurley also has chemistry with the offensive line and other teammates. The veteran definitely wouldn't be a long-term solution for the Rams. But if they are looking for a short-term fix and someone that knows the ins and outs of the offensive playbook, Gurley is their guy.

Todd Gurley arriving at Rams camp pic.twitter.com/jEXdwQeXTY — Tyler Conway (@jtylerconway) July 20, 2021

#3 - Los Angeles will get a more determined Todd Gurley

Sitting in free agency can change veterans. In most cases, it makes them more hungry to prove that they're not done. That could be the case with Gurley. Los Angeles has the tools to make life easier for the veteran, and after spending all this time in free agency, he could be even more determined to succeed.

