3 reasons why Tom Brady is the ultimate team player

Not everyone you ask will tell you the truth about Tom Brady being a true team player. Some, like his former teammate Antonio Brown, do not subscribe to that theory.

Perhaps, he isn't the guy to ask about Brady's success as the ultimate team player. Rob Gronkowski, by virtue of winning four Super Bowls, might be a better option. This is what he said about the possibility of returning to the NFL in 2022:

"The Buccaneers' situation is just too good. I love all my teammates there. They are all great teammates and all selfless players, they are there for the team and what's best for the team and the whole organization. If I do play football again, it'll be for the Bucs."

Considering how crucial Brady is to Gronk's enjoyment of his time in Tampa, we'd count that as an endorsement of Tom, the teammate. So what makes Brady such a great teammate?

To find that out, here are the three biggest reasons why Tom Brady is the ultimate team player.

Tom Brady's fitness is off the charts

#1 - Tom Brady's Fitness

When it comes to playing beyond one's expected expiration date, Tom Brady is the poster-boy. We're talking about a 45-year-old still dominating a sport where the median age is 26.

It's the former Michigan Wolverine's fitness that puts him in position to compete. That's according to Stuart Phillips, professor at McMaster University and Director of the McMaster Center for Nutrition, Exercise, and Health Research.

When Brady speaks, everyone listens

#2 - Brady's Credibility

It's hard not to believe someone that has accomplished just about everything you can accomplish in professional football. Tom Brady certainly doesn't lack credibility in the huddle, the locker room, or anywhere for that matter.

That's the kind of equity that seven Super Bowl wins, five Super Bowl MVP awards, three regular-season MVPs, and three First-team All-Pro appearances earns you.

LeSean McCoy gave an insight into why he and many others respect Brady when he speaks:

"He’s the best teammate, competitor, and leader I’ve ever seen in my life. He’s the only player I’ve ever been around, quarterback, coach, that what he says, you believe it. ‘Go out there and walk on water'. You’re gonna believe him because he’s ain’t telling you something he’s not gonna do.”

Brady puts his money where his mouth is

#3 - Financial selflessness

When it comes to wanting to win, some aren't willing to do whatever it takes as the QB and leader of the team. Sometimes, giving up a few (million) dollars is what is necessary to win.

Brady has never had an issue doing this, whether with Bill Belichick and New England Patriots, or with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers the past two seasons.

Once again, TB12 has agreed to restructure his deal, and this will help his team immensely. It has got his the Buccaneers an extra cap space worth $9 million.

Say what you will about Brady, but if you say he is a bad teammate, just know your opinion isn't factual.

