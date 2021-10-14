NFL Rumors: 3 remaining free agents the Cowboys should pursue

The Dallas Cowboys are rolling with their 4-1 campaign. They have won their last four games and only lost by a 2-point difference in the season opener against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium, with kicker Greg Zuerlein missing a field goal and an extra point. The four points missed by Zuerlein were enough to secure the Buccaneers' win.

A team that is playing so well hardly needs new players, but experience and depth go a long way in a league like the NFL.

That is why even though the Cowboys are one of the hottest teams at the moment, they should pursue some free agents.

NFL Rumors: 3 free agents the Cowboys should sign

#1 Darqueze Dennard, CB

Jay Morrison @JayMorrisonATH Also of note, former #Bengals CB Darqueze Dennard had a tryout with the Ravens today Also of note, former #Bengals CB Darqueze Dennard had a tryout with the Ravens today

Sure, Anthony Brown and Trevon Diggs are playing exceptionally well, especially Diggs. The sophomore cornerback has at least one interception in five Cowboys games, and he leads the league with six interceptions after five games.

How sustainable is an interception per game? And even with all the turnovers, Diggs has an overall rating of 66.9, according to PFF. Currently, Brown has an overall rating of 77.8, but last year he had a 54.6.

In 2020, Dennard had his second-worst season in terms of grade, and it was 66. It is worth noting that Dennard played for the Atlanta Falcons last year, a troubled team that fired both head coach and general manager midseason.

With a well-adjusted team, the cornerback could return to his better days and help improve the Cowboys' secondary. At least, he would be a trustworthy player. The Cowboys should run to sign him before other teams do.

#2 Tre Boston, FS

Damontae Kazee is the starting free safety of the Cowboys. Even with the team smashing opponents, he has an overall grade of 63.8, according to PFF. And except from 2018, he has never finished a season above 70.

On the other hand, Boston has only finished below 70 twice since the Carolina Panthers drafted him in 2014. Granted, Boston had his worst season in the NFL last year (53.8), but in 2019 he started all 16 games, playing all defensive snaps, recording 68 tackles, three interceptions, a career-high 11 pass deflections, and a 76.4 overall rating.

Kazee is an average free safety, while Boston can be a great one. The Cowboys should sign him to upgrade the team.

#3 Todd Gurley, RB

RAMS ON FILM @RamsOnFilm The Rams essentially took their place as leaders of the NFC West for the first time in over a decade with this dismantling of the Seahawks in Seattle during the 2017 season. Todd Gurley made it 34-0 at halftime with this Iconic touchdown run. We “made it” on this day The Rams essentially took their place as leaders of the NFC West for the first time in over a decade with this dismantling of the Seahawks in Seattle during the 2017 season. Todd Gurley made it 34-0 at halftime with this Iconic touchdown run. We “made it” on this day https://t.co/gKTx3Uceht

A running game with Ezekiel Elliott, Tony Pollard and Todd Gurley would make all other teams tremble.

Elliott and Pollard will be ahead of Gurley in the depth chart, but a three-player committee would allow all three to play better than ever. No one would get tired, and the risk of one of them getting injured drastically is reduced, thanks to the shared touches.

Not having the bulk of the workload would preserve Gurley's knee, and perhaps he could return to being the explosive running back he once was with the Los Angeles Rams.

Edited by LeRon Haire