3 running backs Cowboys can sign to replace Tony Pollard ft. Alexander Mattison, J.K. Dobbins

When Ezekiel Elliott was released by the Dallas Cowboys last offseason, they looked at Tony Pollard to lead their backfield. Pollard played on the last year of his rookie contract in 2022 but had a breakout season. He rushed for over 1,000 yards and averaged 5.2 yards per carry, resulting in the Cowboys moving on from Elliott in the offseason.

With Pollard set to become a free agent last offseason, the Cowboys used the franchise tag on him, which gave him a one-year fully guaranteed contract with Dallas. He had another solid season, as he rushed for over 1,000 yards for a second straight season.

After becoming a free agent this offseason, when the Cowboys chose not to use the franchise tag on Pollard, he agreed to a three-year, $24 million deal with the Tennessee Titans.

Two years ago, the Cowboys had both Elliott and Pollard. Now, they will enter the 2024-2025 season without both.

Three running backs that could replace Tony Pollard for the Dallas Cowboys

J.K. Dobbins during Baltimore Ravens vs. Cleveland Browns

With Tony Pollard leaving the Dallas Cowboys in free agency, they now have to find a replacement.

The first wave of running backs in free agency have already signed new contracts. Some of the top backs on the market entering this offseason, including Pollard, Derrick Henry, Austin Ekeler, Josh Jacobs, Saquon Barkley, D'Andre Swift, Gus Edwards and more, have already signed contracts this offseason.

Whether Dallas looks to the 2024 NFL draft or to add a veteran in free agency, the team will likely bring in at least one or two running backs to their roster this off-season.

Here are three running back options in free agency that could help fill Pollard's void this season:

Alexander Mattison

Last season, Alexander Mattison rushed for a career-high 700 rushing yards for the Minnesota Vikings. He took over as their No. 1 running back as the team released Dalvin Cook in the offseason.

The four years prior, he served as Cook's backup. In five seasons, he's rushed for 2,370 yards and 11 touchdowns in his career.

Adding Mattison would be a step above Deuce Vaughn.

J.K. Dobbins

J.K. Dobbins has spent four seasons in the NFL but has only played in 23 career games.

Injuries have derailed Dobbins from reaching his potential, but he's shown flashes of it. In his rookie season, he averaged six yards a carry and scored nine touchdowns on the ground. He was sidelined during the 2021 season with a torn ACL, then played seven games in 2022. He suited up for one matchup last season before tearing his ACL for the second time in his career.

If healthy, Dobbins could become an option, but his injury history may be keeping teams away from him for now.

Joshua Kelley

Joshua Kelley has been primarily a backup running back for the Los Angeles Chargers for the last four seasons.

He rushed the ball 107 times last season, which was the first time he had done so since his rookie season.

Kelley hasn't been viewed as a starting running back, but a change of scenery could see more production and success from the young back.