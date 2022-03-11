3 Super Bowl contenders that should gamble on Colin Kaepernick in 2022

Just as the NFL had two big-name quarterbacks get traded to a different conference, Colin Kaepernick, once again, throws his name into the hat of available quarterbacks.

Colin Kaepernick hasn't been in the NFL since 2016 after he was "blackballed" from the league after protesting/kneeling during the national anthem. Whether you agree that the league "kicked him out" or not, you cannot deny the fact that many teams have passed over Colin on several occasions for lesser starters.

However, the NFL and Colin started to mend their relationship two years ago. They settled the grievances the quarterback had against them and helped set up a tryout for him. But Kaepernick had a disagreement and moved the location of the workout without relaying it to the league, thus no one saw the tryout live.

Kaepernick posted to Twitter today that he is "still working" and in the best shape of his life, waiting for a quarterback-needy team to call him.

Adam Schefter @AdamSchefter Colin Kaepernick @Kaepernick7 Still Working Still Working https://t.co/ezBzWf6bUI Colin Kaepernick is still working out and is said to be, in the words of one source, “in the best shape of his life. He wants to play. He’s ready play. He would be a great fit for teams with QB vacancies to fill who want to win a Super Bowl.” twitter.com/kaepernick7/st… Colin Kaepernick is still working out and is said to be, in the words of one source, “in the best shape of his life. He wants to play. He’s ready play. He would be a great fit for teams with QB vacancies to fill who want to win a Super Bowl.” twitter.com/kaepernick7/st…

He's 34, hasn't played in nearly six years, and has burned many bridges within the league. But he has a point: there are teams that desperately need a new starting quarterback, and Colin Kaepernick could help a few of them out.

Russell Wilson was traded to the Denver Broncos this week, followed by Carson Wentz being shipped off to the Washington Commanders. That leaves both the Seattle Seahawks and Indianapolis Colts seeking a change at the position.

Colin Kapernick can help any of these NFL teams make the playoffs

Seattle Seahawks

The Seahawks may or may not be on the verge of a complete rebuild, although it seems unlikely with Pete Carroll as the head coach. Russell Wilson is gone, but the team got a ton of draft capital in return. They also released future Hall of Fame linebacker Bobby Wagner and are rumored to be looking to trade receiver Tyler Lockett.

BBetta4Me @BBetta4me @BrianUnbothered Seahawks should bring in Colin Kaepernick for cheap, a win/win scenario for both sides and Seattle can spend the money and picks in other much needed areas of the team. @BrianUnbothered Seahawks should bring in Colin Kaepernick for cheap, a win/win scenario for both sides and Seattle can spend the money and picks in other much needed areas of the team.

If Lockett remains, Colin Kaepernick can still give Seattle a dual-threat with some decent weapons. Lockett and DK Metcalf are a solid duo, but the team would have to add depth and a new starting tight end. It would be wise to use their picks from the trade to refine the defense. The Seahawks might not be solid Super Bowl contenders, but they can, at least, make some noise in the NFC West.

Indianapolis Colts

Carson Wentz was a "dead man walking" the moment the Colts lost to the Jacksonville Jaguars. It is more surprising that the Colts were able to get so much in return for the quarterback after publicly stating they wanted to move on from him. Either way, Wentz is out, and the Colts would be wise to not start Sam Ehlinger in 2022.

BigRube @BigRube317 Colts Nation how do you feel about taking a chance with @Kaepernick7 I think he deserves a chance. Let’s not forget this guy lead his team to the super bowl. Colts Nation how do you feel about taking a chance with @Kaepernick7 I think he deserves a chance. Let’s not forget this guy lead his team to the super bowl.

Their roster isn't stellar, but it can be tweaked around someone like Colin Kaepernick. With Jonathan Taylor in the backfield, the two can run circles around defenses. By bringing in more pressure in the pass-rush and finding a new tight end, Indy could have a chance at the playoffs in 2022.

Pittsburgh Steelers

This may be far-fetched, but the Pittsburgh Steelers check a few boxes on Colin Kaepernick. For one, they need a quarterback and don't seem keen on making a big trade to move up in the draft. Secondly, the Steelers are known to be one of the more diverse and "inclusive" teams in the league, (i.e. the Rooney Rule). Lastly, they have a Super Bowl-caliber roster that is missing a quarterback.

Aaron Falvo @reviewngnetwork Considering that the Pittsburgh Steelers just hired Brian Flores and have proven that they don't care about as long as the guy can do his job....



Why not do the same with Colin Kaepernick? I could see him as a good Steelers quarterback Considering that the Pittsburgh Steelers just hired Brian Flores and have proven that they don't care about as long as the guy can do his job....Why not do the same with Colin Kaepernick? I could see him as a good Steelers quarterback

With Najee Harris in the backfield, the Steelers can be more creative with their run plays, something we aren't used to seeing from them. The receivers on the roster are great, and he has a big, reliable tight end to lean on. The defense can help clean up any messes he finds himself in early on. It's unlikely to become reality, but don't count the Steelers out on, at least, inquiring about Colin Kaepernick this year.

