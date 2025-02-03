3 Super Bowls that featured a HC rematch feat. Andy Reid vs Kyle Shanahan

Super Bowl LIX will feature a rematch between the Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles from two years ago. This means that head coaches Andy Reid and Nick Sirianni will face off in the big game for a second time, with Reid coming out victorious in the first one.

Here are three other times in Super Bowl history that featured a rematch between two head coaches.

Super Bowl head coach rematches

Nick Sirianni and Andy Reid

#1 - Bill Belichick vs Tom Coughlin in 2007 and 2011

The New England Patriots and New York Giants faced off twice and both matchups featured Bill Belichick and Tom Coughlin as the two head coaches. Belichick is widely considered the greatest coach in NFL history, including six rings and nine AFC Championships, but Coughlin got the better of him in the Super Bowl.

The Giants defeated the Patriots twice and Eli Manning was named the MVP of the game on both ocassions. One of them was among the biggest upsets in NFL history when the Giants beat the undefeated Patriots and ended Tom Brady's pursuit of a perfect season.

#2 - Andy Reid vs Kyle Shanahan in 2020 and 2024

When Andy Reid faces off against Nick Sirianni for the second time, it won't be his first rematch against another head coach in the big game. He has already taken on Kyle Shanahan twice and earned the victory in both contests.

The Kansas City Chiefs won their first Super Bowl ring with Andy Reid and Patrick Mahomes when they defeated the San Francisco 49ers. Kyle Shanahan had an opportunity to avenge the loss, but failed to do so when the Chiefs won their third ring in a five-year span.

#3 - Tom Landry vs Chuck Noll in 1976 and 1979

The Dallas Cowboys and Pittsburgh Steelers were the two best teams during the 1970s. They combined to win nine conference championships and six Super Bowl rings during that time, making Tom Landry and Chuck Noll two of the greatest head coaches of all time.

The two legends faced off against each other in the big game twice and Noll came away with the victory in both of them. This was a part of his incredible run where he won four rings in four appearances across a six-year span. Landry had more appearances with five, but only won a ring in two of them.

