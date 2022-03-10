3 TE options for the Broncos feat. Rob Gronkowski and Zach Ertz

Russell Wilson is a member of the Denver Broncos. Lost in the NFL-sized avalanche of takes and implications of the move is how the team sent away their first-round pick, tight end Noah Fant. With his loss now smarting the team, what will Denver do to fill the gap at the position? Here's a look at three of the options on the table.

Who the Broncos can use to replace Noah Fant

#1 - Rob Gronkowski

Cincinnati Bengals v Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Rob Gronkowski doesn't have time to spend on a rebuild. A few days ago, that put Denver squarely off his list. However, with Wilson now wearing orange and blue, Gronkowski could be a perfect fit. He's played in numerous Super Bowls with Tom Brady and has been heard saying he wouldn't mind playing with other quarterbacks.

Gronkowski, who is nearly 33 years old, wouldn't provide a long-term fix at the position. However, if the Broncos are serious about getting a Super Bowl this year, there would be no better option for a Super Bowl-experienced tight end. In 2021, he earned 802 yards and six touchdowns. This would be an upgrade over Fant, who gained 670 yards and four touchdowns in 2021.

#2 - Zach Ertz

Arizona Cardinals v Detroit Lions

In 2020 and at the beginning of 2021, Ertz seemed to be winding down his NFL career. After earning 916 yards and six touchdowns in 2019, he only earned about 500 yards and three touchdowns over the following season and changed. However, after being traded to the Cardinals, Ertz went on to catch 56 passes for 574 yards and three touchdowns in 11 games with the Cardinals.

Matt Verderame @MattVerderame I’m told the Cardinals have been in talks with TE Zach Ertz, as there is mutual interest in a reunion.



Ertz shined w/ Cards in 2021, catching 56 balls for 574 yards and 3 TDs in 11 games.



If Ertz hits free agency, he’ll have big market with Gesicki, Schultz and Njoku all tagged I’m told the Cardinals have been in talks with TE Zach Ertz, as there is mutual interest in a reunion.Ertz shined w/ Cards in 2021, catching 56 balls for 574 yards and 3 TDs in 11 games.If Ertz hits free agency, he’ll have big market with Gesicki, Schultz and Njoku all tagged

At 31 years old, he would offer more longevity than Gronkowski, but he doesn't provide the same level of Super Bowl experience. That said, he isn't devoid of Super Bowl experience as he helped Nick Foles achieve victory with the Eagles. Ertz could be the next-best win-now move if Gronkowski doesn't come to Denver.

#3 - CJ Uzomah

Super Bowl LVI - Los Angeles Rams v Cincinnati Bengals

CJ Uzomah just finished playing in a Super Bowl and is on track to be a free agent. How would the tight end like to get another shot at a Super Bowl with another potential breakout team? At 29 years old, he would be the youngest option of the bunch, but his fire doesn't burn as bright. Uzomah has never eclipsed 500 yards in a season.

However, if the Broncos want to find a young, cheap replacement with Super Bowl experience, Uzomah could be a good deal. After taking on Wilson's salary, the Broncos could go cheaper here to spend more elsewhere.

Edited by Piyush Bisht