3 teams that should look to sign Cam Newton in free agency

Cam Newton wasn't expected to find a team quickly, and the quarterback could still have a long wait ahead of him. After the New England Patriots cut ties with the quarterback on the eve of the 2021 regular season, it took the quarterback weeks to find a team eventually. However, plenty of teams remain quarterback-needy as the NFL Draft comes to focus.

Here are three teams that would be smart to look at Newton.

Come on, Cam Newton: three destinations for the Super Bowl-featured quarterback

#1 - Seattle Seahawks

The Seattle Seahawks have Drew Lock on file after shipping away Russell Wilson to Denver but should not be satisfied. It may be odd to see a former rival leading the team's locker room, but if Joe Flacco can become a Denver Bronco, Cam Newton can become a bridge quarterback for the Seattle Seahawks.

If nothing else, he would serve as better contingency ammunition if the team doesn't get the quarterback at the top of their wishlist in the NFL Draft. Considering he has Super Bowl experience, he could be the better eventual backup quarterback option if the team lands an explosive rookie prospect.

#2 - Pittsburgh Steelers

The Pittsburgh Steelers are giving Mitchell Trubisky a shot. However, he cannot be the only plan. With so much unknown about what transformation took place during his brief stay in Buffalo, the team is on the path of staking everything on one player who has struggled in the past.

If the team is going to take this route in settling for a sub-par quarterback, they may as well cast a wider net and sign two players who are out of the spotlight. They can let them battle for a roster spot and take the better option.

#3 - Arizona Cardinals

The Arizona Cardinals are in a somewhat precarious position at quarterback. According to Pro Football Reference, backup quarterback Colt McCoy is 10-23 as a starter and has only thrown four more touchdowns than interceptions in his career. Meanwhile, Kyler Murray has been rowdy in the last couple of months.

Put simply, the team needs to upgrade behind Murray on the off-chance it gets ugly, and on the other off-chance that he stays and makes a run deep into the playoffs before getting injured. Cam Newton's playoff experience would be a massive upgrade over what McCoy is bringing to the table.

If the Cardinals are serious about being a win-now team, they need to prepare in the offseason.

