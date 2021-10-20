3 teams that should look to sign veteran kicker Dustin Hopkins

Dustin Hopkins has been released in a not so surprising move from the Washington Football Team. Hopkins has been relieved of his kicking duties. He has been replaced by Chris Brewitt from their practice squad.

Hopkins has missed two field goals and two extra points so far through six games. The kicker has just had a tough go of things, much like most other kickers in the league, but he is still kicking for 86%, which is not the worst in the league.

Now that Hopkins is available, what kicker needy teams will be quick to sign him?

Here's a look at the three teams that will look to sign Dustin Hopkins.

Which team needs Dustin Hopkins the most?

Indianapolis Colts

With Rodrigo Blankenship currently hurt, the Colts have looked to recently acquired kicker Michael Badgley for aid.

Badgley was recently with the Tennessee Titans, then signed to the Colts practice squad, where he was recently to starting. However, he is currently 1-2 for field goals and 5-6 extra-point attempts in two games. That may not be enough for the Colts, who may not want to rely on Badgley for another week.

Adding Dustin Hopkins might be a move to make here, especially since Hopkins has had a lot more experience this season and is kicking with a much higher success rate. Missing one field goal isn't a huge sample size, but those three extra points could make or break a game.

Minnesota Vikings

The Minnesota Vikings have been slowly beginning to put their season together. With back-to-back wins and a 3-3 record, it would appear that the Vikings' season will not be lost after all.

That being said, the Vikings will need to bolster their kicking game.

Ben Goessling @GoesslingStrib Greg Joseph misses wide right from 47 yards. We’ll head to OT. This is the fourth time in six weeks Kirk Cousins has put the Vikings in position for a game-tying or game-winning field goal. Greg Joseph misses wide right from 47 yards. We’ll head to OT. This is the fourth time in six weeks Kirk Cousins has put the Vikings in position for a game-tying or game-winning field goal.

Greg Joseph is currently 13 for 17 field goals this season. He's also 12-13 on extra-point attempts. PAT attempts are not a big deal here, but missing four field goals this season and during crucial moments might have the Vikings look elsewhere for a kicker. Joseph is kicking only with 76% accuracy. Through six games, that is not the most ideal situation.

The Vikings may give Joseph another week to get his act together, but could pull the trigger on Hopkins sometime soon to make sure they have an insurance policy should Joseph miss again.

Dallas Cowboys

Although the Cowboys have Greg "The Leg" Zuerlein, he has been more of just Greg without the leg designation. Zuerlein is currently kicking for 80% efficiency. Zuerlein scored 12 for 15 field goals. He has also made 19 for 21 extra-point attempts.

Ben Brown @BenBrownPL Greg Zuerlein nails a 49 yard FG to send it to OT Greg Zuerlein nails a 49 yard FG to send it to OT https://t.co/cOkA8PzHln

The Dallas Cowboys are still 5-1. However, their tune about Greg "The Leg" may change sooner rather than later, especially if they are to keep their stranglehold on the NFC East.

Dustin Hopkins is currently kicking for 86% efficiency on field goals this season, that's a bit better than Zuerlein. Should Greg miss another field goal, as he did in Week 6, the Cowboys could give Hopkins a quick call.

