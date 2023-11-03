3 teams that could regret skipping the trade deadline as soon as Week 9 feat. Dak Prescott’s Cowboys

The 2023 NFL trade deadline has come and gone, and a few teams have been significantly affected.

The biggest losers are obviously the Washington Commanders. They traded away defensive ends Chase Young and Montez Sweat in what looks to be the beginning of the end for a pass-rushing unit that has largely kept them in playoff contention.

However, there are these teams who lost by not doing anything come October 31...

3) Los Angeles Rams

Dalvin Cook could have been a perfect primary rusher for the Rams

Technically, the Los Angeles Rams did a trade before Oct. 31, sending Cam Akers to the Minnesota Vikings for a seventh-round pick. In doing so, they lost their only credible rushing option, though.

As a result, Les Snead should have subsequently heavily pursued the likes of Dalvin Cook, who has been mired in a competitive decline since the New York Jets picked him up in free agency during the offseason.

The Rams' aerial corps of Cooper Kupp, Tutu Atwell, Puka Nacua,m and Tyler Higbee can do only so much if Matthew Stafford continues to fail to find them.

2) Carolina Panthers

The Panthers need a top wideout for Bryce Young to throw to

Ever wonder why the Carolina Panthers did not win until Week 8?

Bryce Young is no bad quarterback by any means; there's a reason why Scott Fitterer immediately eyed him.

Unfortunately, he suffers from a lack of strong aerial options. DJ Chark, Adam Thielen and rookie Jonathen Mingo are an admittedly decent trio, but not enough to lift the Panthers out of the NFC's cellar.

Once Davante Adams began showing frustration with his lack of involvement in Las Vegas, Carolina could have seized the opportunity and given Young a primary option.

1) Dallas Cowboys

Zach Ertz was rumored to be bound for Arlington

It's highly unusual for a stacked title contender like the Dallas Cowboys to be on this list.

They have a highly talented quarterback in Dak Prescott, and he has plenty of weapons in Tony Pollard, CeeDee Lamb, Michael Gallup, Brandin Cooks, and Kavontae Turpin.

He also has one of the most accomplished offensive lines to protect him, and the defense is no slouch either. However, the Cowboys are here because they failed to address an obvious hole: tight end.

Ever since Dalton Schultz left for the Houston Texans, Jake Ferguson, Sean McKeon and Luke Schoonmaker have largely failed to make an impact at the position.

Acquiring Zach Ertz from the Arizona Cardinals, who have been gradually de-emphasizing him in favor of Trey McBride would have represented a major solution.