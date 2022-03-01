NFL Rumors: 3 teams reportedly have their sights set on Mitchell Trubisky

Mitchell Trubisky, an often criticized former starter for the Chicago Bears, is getting a new wave of interest in 2022. According to Jordan Schultz, three teams have their eyes set on the former Bears quarterback.

The Washington Commanders, Pittsburgh Steelers, and New Orleans Saints are interested in the quarterback.

Jordan Schultz @Schultz_Report Mitch Trubisky drawing lots of FA buzz. Several teams - inc #Commanders #Steelers and #Saints - are all interested in the former No. 2 pick, sources say. Trubisky is still just 27 - #Bills LOVED having him - and several execs told me Mitch is viewed as a starting QB right now. Mitch Trubisky drawing lots of FA buzz. Several teams - inc #Commanders, #Steelers and #Saints - are all interested in the former No. 2 pick, sources say. Trubisky is still just 27 - #Bills LOVED having him - and several execs told me Mitch is viewed as a starting QB right now.

Furthermore, Trubisky is viewed as a starting quarterback in 2022, according to several league executives via Schultz. Here's what each of the three teams interested in Trubisky sees in the Bills backup quarterback.

NFL Rumors: Why do the Commanders, Steelers, and Saints want Mitchell Trubisky?

Washington Commanders

The Washington Commanders have had an unexpectedly fun ride with Taylor Heinicke, but the team is roughly in the same place it has been perennially for years. The Bills quarterback has led a 12-4 team and has played in the playoffs twice.

If one were to lump in his backup tenure last season, he's been in the playoffs three times.

He brings playoff experience and has reached decent heights in the past. For the Commanders, desperate to give their fans something to cheer about, the quarterback could serve as a cheap option with a relatively high ceiling.

Pittsburgh Steelers

The Steelers lost Ben Roethlisberger almost as soon as the clock hit zeroes against the Kansas City Chiefs in the Wild Card round of the playoffs. As such, the team is scrambling to avoid a dropoff in 2022.

The Bills quarterback could be a quick, cheap solution with a ceiling consistent with the Steelers' fan expectations.

Patrick Finley @patrickfinley Find yourself someone who loves you the way CBS' Twitter account loves Mitch Trubisky: Find yourself someone who loves you the way CBS' Twitter account loves Mitch Trubisky: https://t.co/zoJuvz9dIT

Of course, he's not the same as number seven, but he could help the team put forward a watchable season. Additionally, if the team drafts a quarterback, the former Bears quarterback could be a decent bridge solution.

After the switch happens, the Steelers could then trade the quarterback to the highest bidder.

New Orleans Saints

The New Orleans Saints are in cap trouble right now, to say the least. They've lost their starting quarterback and head coach in back-to-back seasons.

It would not be hyperbolic to say the sky is falling in New Orleans. However, signing the cheap former Bears quarterback would provide some competition for Jameis Winston.

Trubisky could serve as a Taysom Hill 2.0. Of course, with former head coach Sean Payton out of the picture, the Saints may no longer wish to have a gadget quarterback.

Either way, the team is flailing for a solution and is leaving no stone unturned.

