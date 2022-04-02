NFL Free Agency: 3 teams that should make Jarvis Landry WR1 for 2022 season

Former Cleveland Browns and Miami Dolphins wide receiver Jarvis Landry became a free agent when the Cleveland Browns released him on March 14.

The move came after Cleveland acquired star wide receiver Amari Cooper from the Dallas Cowboys via trade. The Browns tried to trade Landry but found no suitors, resulting in his release. The move cleared up $15.1 million cap space, which will be used to accommodate Cooper's contract.

Albert Breer @AlbertBreer Browns' release of Jarvis Landry—after looking a trading him—clears $15.1 million in cap space, which will be used to accommodate Amari Cooper's $20 million number.



I'd also expect Cleveland to look hard at taking a WR with the 13th pick in the draft. Browns' release of Jarvis Landry—after looking a trading him—clears $15.1 million in cap space, which will be used to accommodate Amari Cooper's $20 million number.I'd also expect Cleveland to look hard at taking a WR with the 13th pick in the draft.

The first wave of free agency is over, an it saw many receivers, such as DJ Chark, Allen Robinson, Christian Kirk, JuJu Smith-Schuster and others signed to a new team. Landry remains as one of the best wide receiver free agents on the market. Here are three teams that should sign Jarvis Landry.

Three teams that should sign WR Jarvis Landry

#1 - Green Bay Packers

Chicago Bears v Green Bay Packers

The Green Bay Packers should definitely be interested in signing Jarvis Landry. Green Bay was forced to trade star wide receiver Davante Adams to the Las Vegas Raiders as he demanded a trade.

Adam Schefter @AdamSchefter Blockbuster: Packers are trading Pro-Bowl WR Davante Adams to the Las Vegas Raiders for two prime 2022 picks, league sources tell ESPN. Blockbuster: Packers are trading Pro-Bowl WR Davante Adams to the Las Vegas Raiders for two prime 2022 picks, league sources tell ESPN.

The Packers also lost wide receiver Marquez Valdes-Scantling in free agency to the Kansas City Chiefs and Equanimeous St. Brown to the Bears. The Packers will have two late back-to-back picks in the first round and will likely draft a young receiver, but it would make sense to bring in a veteran like Jarvis Landry after losing three key receivers from a season ago.

#2 - New England Patriots

Las Vegas Raiders v New England Patriots

The New England Patriots are desperately looking for a number one receiver. Last off-season, they spent over $40 million on a combined five years on receivers Kendrick Bourne and Nelson Agholor. Neither receiver surpassed 1,000 receiving yards or 10 touchdowns last season. The addition of a veteran like Landry would help second-year quarterback Mac Jones by giving him a reliable target in the slot.

#3 - Indianapolis Colts

Minnesota Vikings v Indianapolis Colts

The Indianapolis Colts still have the third-most cap space with $22 million. They acquired former MVP quarterback Matt Ryan from the Atlanta Falcons for a third-round pick. Adding a receiver like Landry would give Ryan a good target to rely on as he will start to build chemistry with a new receiving core. The Colts lost receiver Zach Pascal to the Eagles in free agency, and TY Hilton is currently a free agent.

Landry would be a great addition to any of these three teams, and he has many teams interested in acquiring him.

Edited by Windy Goodloe