"Who? The Jets? Nah man" - Tyreek Hill trolls New York Jets in hilarious response to trade decision

New Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill spoke to reporters today for the first time since being traded in a blockbuster deal between the Kansas City Chiefs and Miami Dolphins.

When asked about how close he was to deciding between the New York Jets and Dolphins, he gave a hilarious response.

"Who? The Jets? Nah man. I knew I was always going to pick Miami no matter what."

Hill could have chosen Miami for many reasons. Warm weather, no state sales tax (unlike New York) and the Dolphins seem to be a better team than the Jets.

The six-time pro-bowler was quietly put on the trade block when contract extensions between him and the Chiefs stalled.

Kansas City reportedly had a deal in place that would have made him the highest-paid receiver in the league, but it didn't meet his needs. The two teams who zeroed in on him were the Dolphins and the Jets.

Tyreek Hill chose to join the Dolphins as they stepped up and offered more money for him

According to NFL reporter Mike Garafolo, the New York Jets and Kansas City Chiefs had an agreement on Monday for the Jets to acquire Hill.

The deal breaker that changed this was Miami stepping in at the last minute and offering him more money. This gave them the advantage in eventually acquiring him. Miami awarded him with a four-year $120 million contract that included $72.2 million guaranteed.

Hill has had a remarkable career so far. He was drafted in the fifth round of the 2016 NFL draft by the Chiefs. In six seasons with the Chiefs, he recorded 479 receptions, 6,630 receiving yards, 719 rushing yards, and 67 total touchdowns.

In terms of accolades, he won a Super Bowl, made six pro-bowls, three first-team All-Pro selections, one second-team All-Pro selection, and made the 2010s All-Decade team.

Tyreek Hill is happy to join the Dolphins

In the same interview with reporters today, Hill boasted about his new quarterback and head coach, Mike McDaniel. He stated:

"Tua is one of the most accurate quarterbacks in the NFL, man. His ball placement, getting us the ball in space and us utilizing our speed. That's dangerous."

He added that he's excited to play for McDaniel and loves the energy he brings.

"He's probably the funniest head coach I've ever met in my life. He's a dope guy. Fun guy to be around and his energy is contagious. I'm excited with the way he's been telling me he'll get the ball. ... Excited to play for the guy."

He will be Miami's best offensive playmaker this season, and will form one of the league's fastest duos with second-year receiver Jaylen Waddle.

The Dolphins also added more speed to their running back position this off-season signing Raheem Mostert, while retaining tight-end Mike Gesicki on the franchise tag.

