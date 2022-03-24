"I hate it for the Miami Dolphins"- NFL analyst doesn't think Tyreek Hill was a good trade for the Miami Dolphins

On Wednesday, the Miami Dolphins shocked the football world when they acquired wide receiver Tyreek Hill from the Kansas City Chiefs in a blockbuster deal. The trade was facilitated quickly as it was reported Wednesday morning that Hill wanted out of Kansas City due to a stall in contract talks with the Chiefs.

Who won the trade between the Chiefs and Dolphins? 🚨 TYREEK HILL IS A DOLPHIN 🚨

Former wide receiver Keyshawn Johnson shared his thoughts on the trade on KJM. Johnson stated that Hill is one of the best receivers in the league but benefited from having one of the best quarterbacks in the league in Patrick Mahomes. Johnson thinks his level of frustration could be detrimental to a young quarterback like Tua if he doesn't get the ball as much as he should.

Johnson said:

"He's under constant evaluation. There's no question about it. You bring in Tyreek hill. It just it's gonna be interesting because Tyreek Hill is one of the best receivers to ever do it in the National Football League. His resume speaks for itself when he's on the football field. But he certainly was with one of the best young quarterbacks to ever do it and Patrick Mahomes. So his frustration level when he's not getting the necessary touches at the level that he is used to, can be problematic for a young quarterback. "

Johnson added that he loved the deal for Hill but hated it for Miami:

"Andy Reid, along with Eric Bieniemy was the primary play caller in Tyreek Hills' career. Now he's dealing with somebody totally different in terms of the play calling and coach McDaniel, who is more run first base as a run coordinator for the San Francisco 49ers or so. We'll see what it turns out to be. I like it for Tyreek Hill all the money that he got. I hate it for the Miami Dolphins."

The Dolphins gave up a lot for Tyreek Hill while making him the highest-paid wide receiver in the league

Hill didn't come at a low price. The Dolphins gave up a 2022 first-round pick (No. 29), a second-round pick (No. 50), a fourth-round pick, and fourth- and sixth-round picks in the 2023 draft.

While they won't have a first-round pick in this year's draft, Miami will still have two in the first round in next year's draft.

Adam Schefter @AdamSchefter Even after today’s trade for former Chiefs’ WR Tyreek Hill, the Dolphins still have two No. 1s next year - their own and San Francisco’s. Even after today’s trade for former Chiefs’ WR Tyreek Hill, the Dolphins still have two No. 1s next year - their own and San Francisco’s.

The six-time pro-bowler will go from playing with a former MVP Super-Bowl winning quarterback in Patrick Mahomes to third-year quarterback Tua Tagovailoa in a pivotal year of his career. Hill also became the highest-paid receiver with the new deal and is expected to elevate Miami's offense this season.

