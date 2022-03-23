Tyreek Hill contract: How much will Dolphins WR earn in Miami?

The crazy NFL off-season got much crazier today as Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Tyreek Hill was traded to the Miami Dolphins in a blockbuster deal.

On Wednesday morning, it was reported that Chiefs star wide receiver Tyreek Hill was put on the trade block, with the Miami Dolphins and New York Jets being the two teams that were interested in acquiring Hill.

Ian Rapoport broke the news with a tweet this morning stating that after contract extensions between the Chiefs and Hill were stalled, the Chiefs permitted Hill to seek a trade.

ProFootballTalk @ProFootballTalk Tyreek Hill granted permission to seek a trade; Jets and Dolphins in talks with Chiefs. wp.me/pbBqYq-ceDH Tyreek Hill granted permission to seek a trade; Jets and Dolphins in talks with Chiefs. wp.me/pbBqYq-ceDH

Last week, we saw Davante Adams get traded out of Green Bay to Las Vegas as he refused to play on the franchise tag. When traded to the Raiders, Adams became the highest-paid receiver in the league. That lasted less than a week as Tyreek Hill now owns the title.

When the Chiefs traded Hill on Wednesday, the Dolphins gave him a four-year, $120 million extension, including $72.2 million guaranteed, per ⁦Drew Rosenhaus.

Adam Schefter @AdamSchefter Dolphins are giving their new WR Tyreek Hill a 4-year, $120 million extension, including $72.2 million guaranteed, per ⁦ @DrewJRosenhaus ⁩. Dolphins are giving their new WR Tyreek Hill a 4-year, $120 million extension, including $72.2 million guaranteed, per ⁦@DrewJRosenhaus⁩. https://t.co/rkSWmAOOMt

In return, the Chiefs will receive five draft picks from Miami. The Chiefs will receive a 2022 first-round pick (No. 29), a second-round pick (No. 50), a fourth-round pick, and fourth- and sixth-round picks in the 2023 draft, as Miami acquires one of the most dynamic players in the league.

It was reported that the Jets' offer did not include a first-round pick, but they made an offer similar to the compensation received by the Dolphins. The deal included the Jets' two second-round picks (35 and 38.)

Adam Schefter @AdamSchefter Jets trade offer to the Chiefs for Tyreek Hill - that Kansas City would have accepted if the WR opted for NY - did not include a first-round pick, but rather multiple picks that were commensurate to the Dolphins’ offer based on the draft value chart that teams use, per sources. Jets trade offer to the Chiefs for Tyreek Hill - that Kansas City would have accepted if the WR opted for NY - did not include a first-round pick, but rather multiple picks that were commensurate to the Dolphins’ offer based on the draft value chart that teams use, per sources.

⁩Miami inherits one of the biggest playmakers in Tyreek Hill

Miami made a big splash acquiring Tyreek Hill, one of the most explosive and fastest playmakers in the entire league. Hill was drafted in the fifth round of the 2016 NFL draft by the Chiefs. In his six seasons with the Chiefs, Hill has recorded 479 receptions, 6,630 receiving yards, 719 rushing yards, and 67 total touchdowns.

Hill will join an offense led by third-year quarterback Tua Tagovailoa. He'll be the new No. 1 receiver in Miami, and second-year receiver Jaylen Waddle will be the No. 2.

This off-season in the NFL has been like no other. We've seen star players such as Tyreek Hill, Deshaun Watson, Davante Adams, Russell Wilson, Carson Wentz, Amari Cooper, Khalil Mack, and Yannick Ngakoue traded in the last 16 days.

