Jimmy Garoppolo: 3 NFL teams that should stay away from the 49ers QB

For the past few seasons, Jimmy Garoppolo poured his heart and soul out on the field for the San Francisco 49ers. Garoppolo put the 49ers on his more than capable shoulders and led them to the Super Bowl in 2019. Despite this, the immensely talented, yet somewhat reserved QB is currently on the lookout for a new team.

Although his time in San Francisco has essentially come to an end, Jimmy Garoppolo will find a new squad fairly soon. While he could push a championship contender over to the winning edge, Garoppolo should be avoided at all costs by certain squads.

Considering his credentials, we aren't trying to be flippant toward Jimmy Garoppolo and his accomplishments. However, we will point out which teams should steer clear of him.

3. Miami Dolphins

New England Patriots v Miami Dolphins

From the moment Tua Tagovalia stepped onto NFL turf, he’s been lambasted and chastised for his up and down play.

In his first season under center for the Miami Dolphins, Tagovalia was deployed as more of a part-time starter. He split reps with longtime veteran Ryan Fitzpatrick. The Dolphins are still unsure if Tagovalia will be their quarterback of the future. The former first-round selection will, therefore, enter his third season shrouded in mystery.

With the franchise opening up the checkbook and enlisting the help of All-Pro receiver Tyreek Hill, Tagovalia is expected to show and improve this season. However, if he fails to do so, Jimmy Garoppolo becomes an enticing and intriguing possibility. Nevertheless, in doing so, Tagovalia’s hidden potential will never be brought to the forefront.

If Garoppolo were brought into the fold, this could adversely affect Tagovalia's improvement. The Miami quarterback has a long list of offensive options now at his disposal. He has the pieces needed to get it done. Garoppolo's presence would be one step forward and two steps back.

2. Pittsburgh Steelers

AFC Wild Card Playoffs - Pittsburgh Steelers v Kansas City Chiefs

Since officially stepping into the head coaching role in 2007, Mike Tomlin has been given a plethora of different rosters. Regardless of the hand that he’s been dealt, Tomlin has proudly led the Steelers to a respectable record. They've never fallen beneath the .500 mark.

This upcoming season, Tomlin’s streak will be challenged. Ben Roethlisberger officially hung up his cleats at the end of last season. The Steelers regretfully waved goodbye to their future first-ballot Hall of Famer. The Steelers have replaced him with perpetually underachieving Mitch Trubisky, a relative unknown in Mason Rudolph, and the newly drafted Kenny Pickett.

Although the allure of grabbing Jimmy Garoppolo and adding him to Mike Tomlin’s winning pedigree will be enticing, the Steelers should refrain from doing so.

Garoppolo, now 30, offers little upside for a team bereft of any true offensive weapons. Additionally, the 2023 NFL Draft is stacked to the gills with countless franchise-altering QBs. Therefore, the first losing season of Tomlin’s tenure could allow Pittsburgh to rejoin the winner's circle for years to come.

1. Washington Commanders

Washington Commanders Introduce Carson Wentz

Carson Wentz is confident a career revival will take place this year while he dons a Washington Commanders uniform. The former Pro Bowler's time in Washington, however, figures to be transient.

If our words prove to be prophetic, Washington could look to make a postseason run with the help of Jimmy Garoppolo. While the soon-to-be former San Francisco 49ers QB is essentially on the open market, the Commanders should avoid him at all costs.

Jimmy Garoppolo is scouring the NFL landscape in the hopes of landing on a true contender, something Washington isn’t. During the 2021 season, Washington’s fanbase was bitterly disappointed with their overall showing. Taylor Heinicke, to his credit, worked with what he had. Nevertheless, Terry McLaurin proved to be their only true offensive threat on the perimeter.

The Commanders are prepare themselves for what figures to be a brutal year. This especially true considering Chase Young is expected to miss the first few games of the season. Their road to the playoffs will be an arduous one.

Jimmy Garoppolo could lead a fairly docile group to a respectable record. However, it will likely be more beneficial if Washington flounders and falters this season and begins its rebuild through the draft.

