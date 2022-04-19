3 things Baker Mayfield can do in 2022 NFL season to earn a new long-term deal

Much of the discourse around Baker Mayfield has to do with the 2022 season. He remains an ostracized member of the Cleveland Browns and is still set to earn roughly $18.9 million in 2022, no matter where he plays.

But one must also keep an eye on the future. Mayfield went from expecting a mega-deal to being forced to prove his value in one year. The lucrative deal still eludes him, putting him under a microscope.

Mayfield's situation this year is a make-or-break season for future earnings. So what can he do to ensure a big payday in 2023 or shortly after?

Three things Baker Mayfield can do this season to ensure a big payday in 2023

Baltimore Ravens v Cleveland Browns

#3 - Show up for all offseason workouts

The Browns recently pushed a narrative that Mayfield was not mature enough to lead the franchise. One way to dispute that is to show up to both voluntary and mandatory workouts while he is still a member of the team. This includes the voluntary workouts that begin this week.

The former No. 1 overall pick is still on the roster and can show up, proving he is ready to work. It is then up to the front office to either trade him or release him.

Detroit Lions v Cleveland Browns

#2 - Stop talking ill of the Browns

Mayfield is not one to be quiet when it comes to his character. He recently appeared on a podcast defending himself against everything the Browns have said about him. Unfortunately, other NFL front offices could perceive that action as unfavorable.

Ari Meirov @MySportsUpdate Baker Mayfield on the @ynk_podcast : “I feel disrespected — 100%. Because I was told one thing and they completely did another. That’s what I’m in the middle of right now. I've had 4 different head coaches in four years. A bunch of different coordinators." Baker Mayfield on the @ynk_podcast: “I feel disrespected — 100%. Because I was told one thing and they completely did another. That’s what I’m in the middle of right now. I've had 4 different head coaches in four years. A bunch of different coordinators." https://t.co/Eok9peq7Vc

So how can he move past this? A great start would be to stop speaking to the media in general. This includes reporters and any podcast hosts. He can focus on staying ready and not giving teams any other reason to avoid him in a trade or if he gets released and becomes a free agent.

Arizona Cardinals v Cleveland Browns

#1 - Win the job wherever he goes

This is the most important thing of all. It is safe to assume the Browns will move on from Mayfield sooner rather than later. But wherever he goes, with Seattle and Carolina standing out as two likely landing spots, he must earn the starting job.

His quarterback competition in 2022 will be the most important of his entire football career. If he's a backup, earning starter money won't be possible for several years. But if he is a Week 1 starter in the NFL, he will immediately be on track for big money starting in 2023.

Winning the starting job should make everyone forget about the drama surrounding his comments on podcasts this offseason.

Edited by Piyush Bisht