3 things to expect from Bears rookie Justin Fields ahead of his first NFL start vs Browns

Justin Fields is now the immediate starter for the Chicago Bears. The rookie will stand in against the Cleveland Browns due to Andy Dalton suffering a knee injury. The Chicago natives have had Fields' name on their lips all offseason. Now the former Ohio State Buckeye gets his chance to shine on his full NFL debut.

Fields' debut is a critical moment for GM Ryan Pace and head coach Matt Nagy. The duo staved off offseason ire from the fanbase, and they then rewarded the fans by drafting Fields. Nagy must prove that he can develop this young quarterback because if he doesn't, the pressure will only grow on the head coach.

Tom Pelissero @TomPelissero #Bears QB Andy Dalton is considered week-to-week with his knee injury. No final decision, but Justin Fields appears to be in line to make his first NFL start Sunday at Cleveland. Meanwhile, another rookie QB gets his first start Thursday night. #Bears QB Andy Dalton is considered week-to-week with his knee injury. No final decision, but Justin Fields appears to be in line to make his first NFL start Sunday at Cleveland. Meanwhile, another rookie QB gets his first start Thursday night. https://t.co/YMORQbslVY

What to expect from Justin Fields?

1 - Mistakes

All rookie quarterbacks make mistakes. It is natural for young players from dominant collegiate programs to struggle once they are playing on a weaker team in the NFL. Fields tasted a bit of action against the Bengals, and he endured a problematic relief outing. He completed six passes and had one interception, as recorded a QBR rating of 4.4. The Browns' defense is a level above the Bengals' defense. Expect Fields to make more mistakes up against a more talented unit. It shouldn't cause people to panic. Young quarterbacks make mistakes as they adapt to NFL games.

Stephen Florival @StephenFlorival Couple PFF grades for rookie QBs in Week 2:



Unless you’re out on all 3, perhaps we should let the kids play more than 8 professional quarters. Couple PFF grades for rookie QBs in Week 2:



Unless you’re out on all 3, perhaps we should let the kids play more than 8 professional quarters.

2 - Courage to make big throws

One of Fields' darkest moments at Ohio State saw him throw an interception in the semi-final against Clemson. Fields was left to stew over the moment over and over again before the next season started. Another semi-final with Clemson offered Fields a chance for redemption. He cooked Dabo Swinney's side and led the Buckeyes to the national championship game. Adversity doesn't affect Fields, and even if he makes mistakes against the Browns, he'll believe in himself to make big plays. His courageous and competitive instincts mark Fields out among his peers.

3 - Mobility

Fields isn't an electrifying runner like Kyler Murray, nor is he as graceful as Lamar Jackson. Nonetheless, Justin Fields is a threat with his legs. His smooth running style and pocket awareness are two traits that should help him excel as a runner. Matt Nagy's playbook has become much more innovative due to Fields' presence. His running skills could also alleviate added pressure away from the bears' offensive line, and it could open up a big chunk of play downfield. If Fields needs to scramble or is on a designated quarterback run, he could cause headaches for the Browns.

Edited by Arnav Kholkar