3 things to expect from Jacksonville Jaguars QB Trevor Lawrence in Week 1

According to Adam Schefter, the quarterback battle in Jacksonville is over. Trevor Lawrence will be the starting quarterback in Week 1 against the Houston Texans.

Many doubted how competitive the "battle" would be, but it is now official. With the Lawrence era on the horizon, here are three things to expect from the rookie in his first regular-season game as an NFL quarterback.

The Lawrence era begins: What's in store for Week 1?

#1 - Rookie mistakes

If the preseason showed one thing, it's that Lawrence has his work cut out for him. Of all the rookie quarterbacks, Lawrence appears to be in last place in terms of competitive viability today. It will be on show in his first start in Week 1.

Jaguars officially announced that No. 1 overall pick Trevor Lawrence will start Week 1 vs. Houston. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) August 25, 2021

Expect at least one questionable interception and plenty of offensive problems. If Trevor Lawrence scores a passing touchdown in the redzone, consider the game a victory for him. Some rookies start hot out of the box. Some take time. Lawrence will belong to the latter group.

#2 - Simpler plays

Don't expect the Jaguars to come out with a box of tricks. It will be Lawrence's first start in the NFL and things will need to be simplified to bed him in. He's still getting his feet wet. The coaching staff knows this and will keep the offense pretty simple.

Besides, it does not make sense for the Jaguars to blow all of their special plays in the first game of the year. If they do, they'll have nothing left for more critical games.

#3 - Plenty of scrambling and a loss

Veteran quarterbacks win with their arm. Younger quarterbacks win with their legs. Lawrence will be running a lot in this game. Whether by pressure or by instinct, Lawrence will likely spend more time out of the pocket than in it.

Though the Texans are arguably the weakest team on the schedule, expect the Jaguars to start 0-1. Teams play much differently in the regular season than in the preseason. Additionally, defensive coordinators will scheme up confusing looks for the rookie.

Jacksonville Jaguars v New Orleans Saints

They could show a Cover Two look that becomes a Cover Four after the snap. These types of tricks catch most rookie quarterbacks off-guard and lead to interceptions.

Lawrence may have enjoyed a god-like status in college football, but this is the NFL. The league has a tendency to chew up and spit out accomplished rookie quarterbacks from time to time.

Edited by Colin D'Cunha