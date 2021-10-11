3 things the New York Jets must do to turn their season around following loss to Falcons

The New York Jets are off to a rough start to the 2021 NFL season. They have four losses through five games under their new head coach, Robert Saleh. More concerning than the record has been the poor play of rookie quarterback Zach Wilson. He has thrown only four touchdowns and a massive eight interceptions on his way to a disappointing 30th ranked 25.2 QBR.
The New York Jets are a rebuilding team so developing their rookie quarterback is even more important than their record. Winning games could help boost Wilson's confidence, but even in losses, it's important that the Jets find ways to help him progress. Overall team success and proper scheme design can go a long way to getting Wilson closer to the version the Jets want him to become.
Three ways the New York Jets can get back on track
#1 Play design
It's important for the New York Jets to design the offense to specifically fit Zach Wilson's skill set. They should allow him plenty of input on what types of plays he feels most comfortable running. The Jets can also scheme some easy completions into their game plan to help boost their quarterback's confidence.
The Jets don't have great offensive weapons to lean on. It is up to them to come up with favorable play designs based on their players strengths. Zach Wilson has only completed 57 percent of his passes this season and has thrown nine interceptions. The Jets need to do a better job of helping him out with play design.
#2 Commit to the run
Sometimes the best way to improve a passing game is by committing to a running game. If the New York Jets can find a way to achieve solid and steady production on the ground, it will help the passing game. When a defense has to respect the run, it opens up more passing lanes. This can help Zach Wilson have an easier time finding open targets.
#3 Fix the slow starts
One of the major issues for the New York Jets this season so far has been a slow start to games. They have often found themselves trailing early and trying to dig out of a hole. This can take them out of their initial game plan and force them to play desperately. The Jets will give themselves a much better shot at success if they can start games stronger.