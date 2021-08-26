Who has more pressure: Robert Saleh or Zach Wilson?

Robert Saleh and Zach Wilson are an arranged marriage made in a pressure cooker. Both Saleh and Wilson have their own reasons for being under pressure to perform for the Jets.

However, who is under the most pressure? Is it the supposed quarterback of the future or the ex-defensive coordinator still fresh off a Super Bowl appearance? Here's a look at the situations facing the quarterback and coach.

Under Pressure: Robert Saleh versus Zach Wilson

Robert Saleh

Expectations create pressure. The higher the expectations, the more pressure one is under. The question for Robert Saleh is where he set the expectations in the interviews for the position. If he set the expectations too high, he may have increased his chances of getting the job, but he also increased the amount of pressure on himself.

#Jets coach Robert Saleh tells reporters that LB Jarrad Davis will be out until about the bye in Week 6 with an ankle injury. Along with pass-rusher Carl Lawson, that’s two of NYJ’s top free agents out for the start of the season at least. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) August 23, 2021

If he fails to meet the expectations set for himself, Saleh could find himself looking for a new job sooner rather than later. The Jets are unafraid to move on from coaches and will turn on Saleh if they feel he isn't the solution. However, he has the benefit of arriving the season after a 2-14 year.

If the Jets see improvement beyond 2-14, Saleh's job is likely safe. For most teams, 2-14 ends up being rock bottom. It does not get much worse than that. Therefore, the Jets are almost guaranteed to improve over 2-14, which means Saleh is guaranteed at least two years.

This takes a lot of pressure of Saleh's shoulders, assuming he didn't come into the interviews talking about how he can turn the team into a winning franchise overnight. Overall, while there is pressure on Saleh, it should abate by mid-season, when the Jets have already secured more wins than a season ago while still on pace to miss the playoffs.

Zach Wilson

Unlike Saleh, rookie quarterbacks generally have the same pre-set level of expectations around the league. The rookie year is about learning and showing flashes at points for most franchises. The second year is when the job gets real and expectations start to rise.

Therefore, Zach Wilson is in good shape to see a second year in the NFL. However, if he comes out flat and is completely unwatchable, the Jets may be tempted to spend another first-round pick next year. That said, based on the performance he had against the Green Bay Packers in Week Two of the preseason, Wilson is already in good shape to get a second year.

Saleh versus Wilson: the verdict

For Wilson, it may only take one game of competence to get a second season. Meanwhile, Saleh may not need to do anything special to get another season. Normally, when rookie coach-quarterback duos are formed, the coach has more pressure. With Saleh, this is not the case.

Since the Jets were in such a hole at the end of last year, Saleh has at least two years to turn it around, barring a Browns-like winless season. Since a bad season from Wilson will give the Jets a lever to pull for a replacement, Wilson has slightly more pressure on him this season.

In the end, both the coach and quarterback seem conjoined at the hip. If one goes, they both will go. Therefore, it is imperative for Wilson and Saleh to show up in 2021.

Edited by Arnav Kholkar