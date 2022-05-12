3 things you probably didn't know about Patrick Mahomes's younger brother Jackson Mahomes

Patrick Mahomes’s younger brother Jackson Mahomes represents the common standard of social media influencers in modern pop culture. The younger brother has often credited his own success as a social media celebrity due to his sibling's success. Inarguably, having an NFL star in the family certainly helps.

Jackson Mahomes occasionally receives flack for his antics, but there’s no doubt he has a huge following on social media. Despite some negativity, he boasts a million followers on TikTok, almost 250,000 followers on Instagram, and another 30,000 followers on Twitter.

While life in the public eye often does not allow for much mystery, here are some facts that most people might not know.

#1 - Love of Basketball

He played basketball in high school as a power forward. He is 6’6” while his older brother Patrick stands at 6’3”.

Jackson Mahomes playing basketball for Whitehouse High School | Source: East Texas Sports Network

#2 - The Fighting Kangaroos aka The Fightin’ Roos

He is graduating from the University of Missouri-Kansas City with a marketing degree.

Randi Mahomes @tootgail Times flies!! Graduating college!! I’m so very proud of you Jackson!! I love you! 1st in the fam Times flies!! Graduating college!! I’m so very proud of you Jackson!! I love you! 1st in the fam 🎓🎓🎓 https://t.co/pZS33WxGO6

#3 - The Unathletic

He also has his own clothing line. Playing off his brother's superstardom as an athlete, Jackson released a clothing line called “Unathletic.”

As Roger Clinton, Frank Stallone, Stephen Baldwin, Don Swayze, Luke Hemsworth and Fredo Corleone might say, it can be difficult to be the sibling of a famous brother. As for Jackson Mahomes, he’s managed to achieve celebrity status on social media.

Patrick Mahomes faces new challenges for the 2022 season

On the field, the Kansas CIty Chief should enjoy continued success as one of the top quarterbacks in the NFL. Last season, they were denied a Super Bowl appearance via an overtime loss at the hands of the Cincinnati Bengals.

For the 2022 NFL season, he will face several new challenges. Mainly surrounding the loss of star wide receiver Tyreek Hill, who now plays for the Miami Dolphins.

After Hill was traded to the Dolphins, the Chiefs subsequently signed wide receivers JuJu Smith-Schuster and Marquez Valdez-Scantling. Other than a fantastic fictional law firm name, the Mahomes, Smith-Schuster, and Valdez-Scantling partnership will need to gel quickly this year if the Chiefs hope to stay atop the AFC West.

Both the Denver Broncos and the Las Vegas Raiders strengthened this offseason and the Los Angeles Chargers look a real threat. The Chiefs will have their work cut out for them when the season kicks off in September this year.

Edited by John Maxwell