Tom Brady and Gisele Bundchen may have had their ups and downs, but they own a home that can only be classified as an up.

The $17 million property is one that only a small number of people can ever dream of affording and is situated in an incredible location.

Here are 3 things you probably didn't know about Tom Brady and Gisele Bundchen's new $17 million property

Tom Brady and Gisele's new home is located in 'Billionaire Bunker' Mandatory Credit: Mansion Global

#1 - Their home is located in 'Billionaire Bunker'

They have moved to an island off the coast of Miami nicknamed 'Billionaire Bunker'. Among those that inhabit the island include former Sears CEO Eddie Lampert, investor Carl Icahn, Jamie Galinski Baca, a Colombian banking magnate worth a reported $3.6 billion and Robert Diener, the co-founder of Hotels.com. Other neighbors include Rakesh Gangwal, the former CEO of U.S. Airways and Mary Stephens Shula, the widow of former Miami Dolphins coach Don Shula.

Lifestyle Production Group @Lifestyle_PG Indian Creek Village Masterpiece



Known as Billionaire's Bunker, this 300-acre island hosts less than 40 homes, secured by its own police force, and anchored by the Indian Creek Golf Course.



Video Production by: @lifestyle_PG



#luxuryhomes #realestate #LPG $55,000,000Indian Creek Village MasterpieceKnown as Billionaire's Bunker, this 300-acre island hosts less than 40 homes, secured by its own police force, and anchored by the Indian Creek Golf Course.Video Production by: @lifestyle_PG $55,000,000 💫 Indian Creek Village MasterpieceKnown as Billionaire's Bunker, this 300-acre island hosts less than 40 homes, secured by its own police force, and anchored by the Indian Creek Golf Course.Video Production by: @lifestyle_PG#luxuryhomes #realestate #LPG https://t.co/3UuiW3Zowh

Indian Creek Island, its proper name, features one of the world's most exclusive country clubs, the Indian Creek Country Club. The ICCC was once referred to as “Miami-Dade County’s most exclusive, and controversial, private society," per Town and Country Magazine.

Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner are the neighbors of Tom Brady and Gisele

#2 - Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner are their neighbors

Tom Brady is undoubtedly one of the world's most famous athletes, and his wife Gisele is one of the world's most famous models herself. However, the celebrity daughter of the 45th President of the United States is on another level of affluence even compared to the wealthy.

Ivanka Trump's brand was already notable before her father staged one of the most improbable runs for the Executive Office that the world has ever witnessed. Her husband Jared Kushner founded a private equity firm that deals with Saudi Arabia's sovereign wealth fund. They are fellow residents on the 'Billionaire Bunker'.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs Miami Dolphins

#3 - It almost led Tom Brady to the Miami Dolphins

Buying up $17 million of real estate on an island right by Miami was not a coincidence. It was the first step of a coup Brady was planning to take to the Dolphins as a co-owner and a player. One coached by his personal choice, Sean Payton.

Ben Volin @BenVolin twitter.com/kc1always/stat… KC#1 @KC1Always @BenVolin Admit you were lying for months, you were wrong. @BenVolin Admit you were lying for months, you were wrong. Brady had a deal to join the Dolphins. The Flores lawsuit blew it up, leading Brady back to Tampa. Today’s announcement refutes none of it bostonglobe.com/2022/04/08/spo… Brady had a deal to join the Dolphins. The Flores lawsuit blew it up, leading Brady back to Tampa. Today’s announcement refutes none of it bostonglobe.com/2022/04/08/spo… twitter.com/kc1always/stat…

NBC Sports' Pro Football Talk host Mike Florio broke down the exact plot that would have led the 7x Super Bowl champion to the right hand man role of Dolphins owner Stephen Ross:

"The Dolphins wanted Brady and Payton. The Dolphins eventually admitted publicly that they called the Saints about Payton. The Dolphins privately acknowledge that they had conversations about making Brady a minority owner."

He went on to say:

"But for the Flores lawsuit, he would have been made a minority owner as soon as the week preceding the Super Bowl. Then, the move would have been made for Payton. Later in the spring, Brady’s rights as a player would have been acquired by the Dolphins."

That move is not going to happen now. Brady has signed to become a broadcaster for Fox. He will be the lead analyst for the network that recently lost Troy Aikman and Joe Buck. He will own the highest salary in the history of the industry.

Still, buying this property might prove to be the first chess move in a long game by Brady and Bundchen.

Edited by John Maxwell