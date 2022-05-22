3 things you probably didn't know about Aaron Rodgers' brother Jordan

Aaron Rodgers has become a household name in the NFL over the years thanks to his trademark hail marys and pinpoint accuracy. But did you know that he actually has a younger brother who also once played professional football?

We're talking about none other than Jordan Rodgers. Aaron's younger brother is widely known for his appearance on the reality TV show 'The Bachelorette' back in 2016. A winner much like his elder brother, Jordan won the show and recently ended up tying the knot with real-estate tycoon Jojo Fletcher.

While this is information that you may already know about the social media star, we take a look at some interesting factoids about Jordan Rodgers that you probably didn't know.

Jordan Rodgers played college ball for Vanderbilt

Much like his older brother Aaron, Jordan too pursued football during his college days. The former quarterback went to Butte College for two years before getting a scholarship to Vanderbilt.

He attended the school for two years and even started for their football program as the the starting quarterback.

Despite attending Vanderbilt for only two years, he made the top 10 of multiple passing and total offense categories.

He had a cameo in the comedy movie Pitch Perfect 2

Let's freshen up your memory a little. Remember when the cast of Pitch Perfect 2 were randomly slotted in to have a sing-off involving the Green Bay Packers? Well, Jordan Rodgers was part of that entourage. And so was Packers star David Bakhtiari!

While Jordan didn't have any dialogue, he did actually end up singing with the other Packers players for the scene. His team sang “Bootylicious” by Destiny’s Child.

He signed with multiple NFL franchises before calling it quits on his gridiron career

Much like Aaron, Jordan always had that something in him to make it as a pro footballer. While he went undrafted, the quarterback was signed on as a practice squad player for the Jaguars, Buccaneers and Dolphins during parts of the 2013-2014 NFL campaign.

He later joined CFL franchise BC Lions' practice squad in 2015 before ultimately calling it a time on his hopes of making a career out of football. Jordan, though, was committed till the very end as an article by thepostgame.com recounts his struggles:

"I think I traveled farther than any human being could for professional football. I went from Miami, Florida, to Vancouver, Canada. Not many places that are that far apart."

How many of these facts about Jordan were you not aware of? Let us know in the comments section below.

Edited by Jay Lokegaonkar