3 things you probably didn't know about Patrick Mahomes' wife Brittany Matthews

Brittany Matthews and Jackson Mahomes have become almost unanimous with Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes. Brittany, Patrick's wife, has been in a relationship with the Super Bowl winner for years now. The couple are high school sweethearts and recently tied the knot in Hawaii earlier this year.

But those are things you probably already know about. Today, we share with you three things that you probably didn't know about arguably Patrick Mahomes' biggest fan.

Brittany Matthews played professional soccer for a year in Iceland

While this might come as a surprise to many, Matthews excelled in soccer throughout her high school and collegiate years. After graduating from Whitehouse High School, Matthews didn't consider continuing her soccer dream in college.

Brittany Matthews at an event of held by the Kansas City Current (Image credit - KC Star)

Matthews, though, did have friends who were part of her collegiate women's soccer team. She eventually walked in for trials and got selected for the side. Four years later, signed a professional contract with Icelandic side professional soccer team UMF Afturelding/Fram.

Patrick Mahomes played for his wife's rival college

After high school, the couple parted ways for college. Though their relationship carried through strongly, they did share a bit of college animosity. While she went to the University of Texas at Tyler, her husband went to Texas Tech. Two bitter-rivals when it comes to college sports.

At Texas Tech, Mahomes set plenty of records. During a game against Baker Mayfield's Oklahoma Sooners, Mahomes set an NCAA record with 819 yards of total offense in a game. He also tied the NCAA mark for passing yards with 734 in that very same game which ended with crazy score of 66-59 in favor of the Sooners.

Though the two schools were over 400 miles apart, the couple made it work and later moved to Kansas after Mahomes was drafted by the Chiefs.

Brittany has an entrepreneurial side

After shifting to Kansas City with her then fiancee Patrick Mahomes, Brittany shifted her focus to the entrepreneurial side. Currently a fitness influencer, the former soccer player used her degree in kinesiology to start her own company in 2019 called Brittany Lynne Fitness.

Her largest investment to date, though, has been in the form of bringing back professional women's soccer to the city of Kansas. Co-owner of the Kansas City Current side which plays in the National Women's Soccer League (NWSL.)

Edited by Jay Lokegaonkar