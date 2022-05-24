3 times NFL players got into an altercation with fans 

NFL players are often heckled by fans during games. Most of the time, players are able to remain professional and ignore it, regardless of how inappropriate or obnoxious it may be. But every once in a while, they lose their temper and confront the individual that's getting to them.

Here are three times that has happened during an NFL game.

#1 - Leonard Fournette

Jacksonville Jaguars running back Leonard Fournette

During Week 14 of the 2018 NFL season, the Jacksonville Jaguars traveled to Nashville to take on the Tennessee Titans, one of their AFC South division rivals, in a prime-time Thursday Night Football game. The Jaguars lost the game and running back Leonard Fournette lost his temper with a heckling fan.

The fan involved in the incident reportedly yelled a racial slur at Fournette, which he reacted to by threatening to beat the fan up. Fournette inadvertently built a reputation for himself when he was suspended earlier in the season for an unsportsmanlike conduct incident with another player.

This is a different situation because if the fan did in fact use a racial slur, it's completely understandable why Leonard Fournette, or anyone else, would confront him about it.

#2 - Marcus Peters

Los Angeles Rams cornerback Marcus Peters

Just one week after Fournette's incident with a heckling fan, Los Angeles Rams cornerback Marcus Peters lost his temper with a spectator. This occurred in Week 15 of the 2018 NFL season, against the Philadelphia Eagles. Though Philadelphia has a reputation for being a difficult place to play due to some relentless fans, the game was played in Los Angeles.

Regardless of where the game was played, Peters clearly had taken enough from the fan and lost his composure in response to something he heard. Peters approached the fan in the stands and verbally confronted them, before security, coaches and his teammates broke it up.

#3 - Quinton Jefferson

Seattle Seahawks defensive lineman Quinton Jefferson

The Seattle Seahawks traveled to take on the Jacksonville Jaguars on the road in Week 14 of the 2017 NFL season. The Jaguars won the game but the home fan got into an altercation with Seahawks defensive lineman Quinton Jefferson.

Ari Meirov @MySportsUpdate Quinton Jefferson climbing wall trying to go after Jags fan who threw beverage at him. Quinton Jefferson climbing wall trying to go after Jags fan who threw beverage at him. https://t.co/HGMbcmYFX5

A fan threw a beverage at Jefferson as he headed to the tunnel to exit the field. Jefferson immediately reacted to the situation by approaching the fan and confronting him before being pulled away by staff members. As the situation began to calm down, another fan threw a drink at the defensive tackle. This led to him attempting to scale the wall and enter the stands. Fortunately for all involved, security prevented him from doing so, as Jefferson's wrath may have been something terrible to behold.

Edited by John Maxwell