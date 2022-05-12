3 top free agents Cowboys must pursue after 2022 NFL Draft

The Dallas Cowboys always feel the weight of expectation heavily upon them before every season. They are the most valuable franchise in the NFL and one of the most iconic. America's team made it to the playoffs last year only to fall at the first hurdle to the San Francisco 49ers. This season, they aim to do better.

By most accounts, they did not have the best draft, though the real impact will only be felt in the future. In the NFL there is an empthasis on winning now. They cannot wait to see how the future unfolds. Dallas must plan for now and that involves bringing in free agents, veterans who can immediately make an impact and improve the team.

Veterans could also help to improve the rookies they have drafted in various positions. Here are three top free agents who can make all the difference for the Cowboys.

#1 - Chris Harris Jr., CB

The Cowboys need to shore up their secondary. They had the highest interceptions but went four games without a turnover, three of which they lost. Effectively, they missed consistency in the secondary with form coming in patches.

A veteran like Chris Harris Jr. will be a great addition. He has six passes defended, one interception and 37 tackles last season. His experience can come in handy.

#2 - Linval Joseph, DT

Defensive tackles are a high priority area for the Cowboys and they addressed it in the draft by getting John Ridgeway. Adding an experienced backup is needed to help the rookie learn.

Linval Joseph had 57 tackles, three tackles for loss and one sack last season. He is one of the best defensive tackles available on the market. At 33 years old with experience under his belt and an imposing frame of 6'4" and 330 lbs, he is an obvious signing.

#3 - TY Hilton, WR

With both Amari Cooper and Cedrick Wilson Jr. leaving for the Cleveland Browns and Miami Dolphins respectively, Dallas needs a veteran wide receiver on offense. They need the experience to develop Jalen Tolbert as well, so their target should be a veteran.

TY Hilton fits the mold. A four-time Pro Bowler, Hilton had 331 yards from 23 receptions for three touchdowns last season. His 14.4 yards per reception was the highest in the last three seasons and showed he has plenty left in the tank.

