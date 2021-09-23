3 trade ideas for the 49ers before the 2021 NFL trade deadline

The San Francisco 49ers are one of the main contenders for the Super Bowl this year. With a healthy team following a myriad of injuries in 2020, the 49ers hope that they can recreate the magic of the 2019 season and reach the big stage.

Even though the team is still unbeaten, there are some holes in the roster caused by injuries and underperforming players that need to be fixed if the team wants to challenge the brutal NFC West.

Check out three possible trade ideas on how to improve the 49ers before the trade deadline.

Three trades the 49ers should consider before the trade deadline

#1 Trade for Vikings CB Cameron Dantzler

This trade has almost become a reality recently, as the 49ers called the Vikings after Dantzler was made a healthy scratch for Minnesota's season opener against the Bengals.

Dantzler showed promise as a rookie last season, but he fell off the depth chart with the signings of veterans Patrick Peterson and Bashaud Breeland. The 49ers would acquire a young cornerback option in a position of huge need following Jason Verrett's season-ending injury.

#2 Trade for Browns CB Greedy Williams

Like Dantzler, a trade for Williams would represent a young cornerback option in a position of huge need.

The 49ers will be starting veteran Josh Norman for most of the season, and fifth-round rookie Deommodore Lenoir is showing promise through his first games, but there's still a long way to go for him to become a trustworthy contender.

Williams missed last season with an injury, but he's healthy now and his talent is undeniable since he was an LSU player. Trading him would allow the Browns to fully focus on the development of Greg Newsome, their first-round pick in the 2021 NFL Draft.

#3 Trade for Steelers WR James Washington

For whatever reason, Brandon Aiyuk is not impressing Kyle Shanahan right now, especially when everybody expected Aiyuk to share WR1 duties with Deebo Samuel.

Pittsburgh Steelers v Cincinnati Bengals

Samuel and George Kittle are great receiving options, and the 49ers' offense is based in the outside-zone running game, so wide receiver depth is not a big concern. But they should definitely look to the market if they feel Aiyuk won't help them get back to the Super Bowl this year.

One interesting option would be Steelers wide receiver James Washington, who is now only the WR4 in Pittsburgh and asked to be traded in august. Washington is a fantastic deep threat with vertical speed that would give a new dimension to Kyle Shanahan's offense. He had 5 touchdowns last year.

