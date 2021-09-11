San Francisco 49ers vs Detroit Lions Prediction & Match Preview - September 12th | NFL Week 1

Week 1 of the 2021 NFL season pits two teams hoping for a better year after a tough 2020. The San Francisco 49ers head to the midwest to battle against the Detroit Lions.

This matchup is intriguing for a slew of reasons. The 49ers suffered an injury crisis in 2020 that scuppered their Super Bowl chances. After spending the entire offseason retaining their stars and adding more talent to the roster, the 49ers have their sights on reclaiming the NFC West crown. The Lions, meanwhile, are in year one of a long rebuild; it is evaluation time for many players in the Motor City. They must perform.

Match Details

Fixture - San Francisco 49ers vs. Detroit Lions

Date & Time - Sunday, September 12th 1: PM EST

Venue - Ford Field, Detroit, Michigan

Detroit Lions Week 1 Preview

The Lions enter Week 1, starting a new era. Former Lion Dan Campbell is back to lead his team in a coaching capacity. The Lions roster has undergone major surgery. The headline change was the team swapping Matthew Stafford for Jared Goff. The former Los Angeles Rams starting quarterback arrives in Detroit hoping to restore his reputation after two underwhelming seasons.

The Lions also got younger on defense. Out went the old Patriots stalwarts; the coaching staff has decided to give youth a chance. The Lions have injury concerns surrounding star left tackle Taylor Decker. He will miss the Week 1 game, and the Lions will have to reshuffle their offensive line. Rookie Penei Sewell may start at left tackle in Decker's absence.

Campbell said Decker hurt the hand, which is more of a finger, during Wednesday’s practice. Seeing doctor today. Campbell said it doesn’t look good for Decker to play Sunday vs. San Francisco — Tim Twentyman (@ttwentyman) September 10, 2021

Key Player - T. J. Hockenson

T. J. Hockenson is a burgeoning star at the tight end position. The Iowa State alum made the Pro Bowl last year for the first time in his NFL career. He'll be determined to follow up his 2020 campaign with another good season.

Hockenson is the best pass-catcher on the Lions roster. The 49ers' defense will test him, but he has spent the offseason working out and training alongside George Kittle and that should help him take his game to the next level. Furthermore, Hockenson's built a strong relationship with Goff. The quarterback will rely on Hockenson in crucial situations to move the sticks.

Detroit Lions Week 1 Predicted Lineup

Quarterback - Jared Goff, David Blough

Running Back - D'Andre Swift, Jamaal Williams, Jemar Jefferson, Godwin Igwebuike

Full Back - Jason Cabinda

Wide Receiver - Tyrell Williams, Amon Ra St. Brown, Kalif Raymond, Tom Kennedy, Trinity Benson

Tight End - TJ Hockenson, Darren Fells

Offensive Linemen - Frank Ragnow, Logan Stenberg, Matt Nelson, Penei Sewell, Halapoulivaati Vaitai, Jonah Jackson

Defensive Linemen - Michael Brockers, Alim McNeill, Levi Ownwuzurike, John Penisni, Nick Williams, Kevin Strong

Linebacker - Trey Flowers, Romeo Okwara, Charles Harris, Austin Bryant, Julian Okwara, Alex Anzalone, Jamie Collins, Jalen Reeves Maybin

Cornerback - Jeff Okudah, Amani Oruwayire, Ifeatu Melifonwu, AJ Parker, Bobby Price

Safety - Tracy Walker, WIll Harris, Dean Marlowe, CJ Moore

Kicker - Austin Seibert

Punter - Jack Fox

Returner - Kalif Raymond

San Francisco 49ers Week 1 Preview

Las Vegas Raiders v San Francisco 49ers

Week 1 offers the 49ers a shot at redemption. After going so close in 2019, the 49ers' 2020 season was wrecked due to injuries. The 49ers are now healthy and desperate to get back to the big game.

With Jimmy Garoppolo healthy, the 49ers can unleash their full offensive playoff. Deebo Samuel, Brandon Aiyuk and George Kittle will feature heavily in the passing and running game.

Rookie Trey Lance should feature as well. Shanahan has designed specific plays and packages for the exciting rookie.

Key Player - Nick Bosa

Nick Bosa is one of the dominant pass-rushers in the NFL. The younger Bosa brother is back from injury and he'll be salivating at the opportunity in Week 1.

Left tackle Taylor Decker will miss the game. Rookie Penei Sewell will slide to Goff's blindside to take on Bosa. Sewell has not played left tackle since 2019 after he opted out of the 2020 college football season due to COVID-19 concerns. It will be a challenging Week 1 assignment for the rookie. Bosa could dominate and pressurize Jared Goff all game long in Week 1.

San Francisco 49ers Week 1 Predicted Lineup

Quarterback - Jimmy Garoppolo, Trey Lance

Running Back - Raheem Mostert, Trey Sermon, JaMycal Hasty

Full Back - Kyle Juszczyk

Wide Receiver - Deebo Samuel, Mo Sanu, Brandon Aiyuk, Trent Sheffield

Tight End - George Kittle, Ross Dwelley

Offensive Linemen - Alex Mack, Mike McGlinchey, Tom Compton, Daniel Brunskill, Laken Tomlinson

Defensive Linemen - Arik Armstead, Dee Ford, Nick Bosa, Javon Kinlaw, Samson Ebukam, DJ Jones

Linebacker - Fred Warner, Dre Greenlaw, Azeez Al Shaalr, Marcell Harris

Cornerback - Emmanuel Mosely, Ambry Thomas, Josh Norman, Demmodore Lenoir, K'Wuan Williams, Jason Verrett

Safety - Jimmie Ward, Talanoa Hufanga, Jaquiski Tartt, Tavon Wilson

Kicker - Robbie Gould

Punter - Mitch Wishnowsky

Returner - Elijah Mitchell, Brandon Aiyuk

Lions vs. 49ers Week 1 Match Prediction

A motivated Detroit Lions team will start the game at high speed and high intensity. That will fade as the experienced 49ers settle into the game and take control. The 49ers will win comfortably in the late stages by two scores in this Week 1 game.

