3 trades the Pittsburgh Steelers should make on offense before the trade deadline

Through the first four games of the 2021 season, the Pittsburgh Steelers have struggled offensively. The offense ranks near the bottom of every statistical category. The offensive line has struggled, while Ben Roethlisberger's age has caught up to him.

The Steelers rank 28th in points per game at 16.8. They also average just 55.2 yards per game on the ground. The Steelers have a 1-3 record and are starting to fall behind in the standings. Before the trade deadline, the Steelers should try and acquire some players to help their offense.

Tommy Jaggi @TommyJaggi Ben Roethlisberger is currently the 34th-highest graded QB in the NFL, via PFF... There are 32 NFL teams. Ben Roethlisberger is currently the 34th-highest graded QB in the NFL, via PFF... There are 32 NFL teams.

Three trades the Pittsburgh Steelers should make on offense

#1 Michael Thomas

Michael Thomas is on the PUP list and is eligible to return in Week 7. Thomas is an All-Pro talent when healthy. But he ignored calls from the New Orleans Saints in the offseason. Thomas would help the Steelers immensely with his ability to stretch the field. The Steelers need a downfield threat, and Thomas provides that.

The Steelers primarily throw short passes and let their wide receivers do work after the catch. Thomas can do this and do it better than anyone they have on their roster. He'd benefit whoever the Steelers quarterback is in 2022. Trade packages including high draft picks, Chase Claypool, and James Washington could get the deal done.

The Sporting News @sportingnews Michael Thomas tweeted an apparent response to @JeffDuncan_ 's report on the Saints WR, which said the wideout ignored calls from coaches for three months during the offseason. Michael Thomas tweeted an apparent response to @JeffDuncan_'s report on the Saints WR, which said the wideout ignored calls from coaches for three months during the offseason. https://t.co/kXjufDH5nN

#2 Laurent Duvernay-Tardif

Laurent Duvernat-Tardif was a starter for the Kansas City Chiefs when they won the Super Bowl two years ago. Tardif opted out of 2020 due to COVID-19 and has been on the bench since returning to the Chiefs this season. Tardif earned a 70.5 pass block grade from Pro Football Focus in 2019.

Roethlisberger has been under constant pressure since 2021 began. Roethlisberger isn't mobile enough at this stage in his career to avoid sacks. The Steelers should be thinking long-term as well as short-term. Whoever is quarterbacking for them in the future will need a good offensive line to stay upright.

#3 Andre Dillard

Andre Dillard hasn't quite lived up to the expectations the Philadelphia Eagles had when they drafted him with their first pick in 2019. The Eagles' offensive line is also injured, which could make trading for him harder. But Dillard isn't in the Eagles' long-term plans after signing Jordan Mailata to an extension to start opposite Lane Johnson.

But the Steelers have nothing to lose by trading for the former 22nd overall pick. Dillard is built well at 6' 5", 315 pounds. He's only 26 and still has room and time to improve. The Steelers should trade for him and see if he has any better luck than Dan Moore Jr. and Chukwuma Okorafor have had.

