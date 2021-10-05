Who are the oldest quarterbacks in the NFL?

The oldest quarterbacks in the NFL are all well into their forties. The quarterback is one of the positions that allows for players to continue playing the longest if they take care of themselves along the way. Proper exercise and nutrition, among many other things, contribute to the longevity of a player. It's also important to avoid contact as much as possible.

Some quarterbacks in the NFL have done a better job maintaining themselves than others. Consistency is key to extending peak performance. The oldest quarterbacks in the NFL are all at different points in their careers and playing at varied levels of success. Here are the three oldest quarterbacks in the NFL currently and how they are performing.

The oldest quarterbacks currently in the NFL

#1 Tom Brady, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

At 44 years old, Tom Brady tops the list of oldest quarterbacks in the NFL. He has been in the league for over 20 years, mostly with the New England Patriots, but now with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Brady is, of course, the greatest quarterback of all time and has shown no signs of slowing down yet. He is currently the defending Super Bowl champion and is off to another great start in the 2021 season.

Tom Brady continues to defy logic by playing some of the best football of his career at an age where everyone else in history has failed to compete. He is not just the oldest but still one of the best quarterbacks in the NFL. His 2020 season was one of the best statistical seasons of his entire career. That says a lot for a career as legendary as Tom Brady's.

#2 Ben Roethlisberger, Pittsburgh Steelers

Ben Roethlisberger is 39 years old, coming in second on the list of oldest quarterbacks in the NFL. He is in his 18th NFL season, all of them for the Pittsburgh Steelers. Unlike Tom Brady, Roethlisberger is struggling to produce his best results. He declined heavily as the 2020 season progressed and is off to a bad start in 2021. He has a disappointing 36.9 QBR through four games this year.

bomani @bomani_jones i'm really not sure why more of us weren't calling the steelers fools for running it back with roethlisberger. qb-heavy draft and they've got a ghost at qb and no apparent plan to replace him. i'm really not sure why more of us weren't calling the steelers fools for running it back with roethlisberger. qb-heavy draft and they've got a ghost at qb and no apparent plan to replace him.

#3 Ryan Fitzpatrick, Washington Football Team

Playing for nine different teams in his career, 38-year-old Ryan Fitzpatrick is third on the list of oldest quarterbacks in the NFL. This is his first year with the Washington Football Team but unfortunately he was injured in the very first game of the season and has not played since. He landed his most recent starting job by playing very well over the last four seasons with the Miami Dolphins and Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Edited by Henno van Deventer