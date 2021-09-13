Ryan Fitzpatrick injury: Free agency, trade or Taylor Heinicke, what's next for Washington?

The Washington Football Team's plans for the 2021 season were ripped up as starting quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick went down in the second quarter of the season opener against the Los Angeles Chargers with a serious hip injury.

A crushing hit from Chargers linebacker Uchenna Nwosu left the 38-year-old unable to continue as Washington eventually fell to a 20-16 loss to open the 2021 season. Ryan Fitzpatrick is set to have a scan on Monday to determine the extent of the injury.

Washington QB Ryan Fitzpatrick is believed to have suffered a hip subluxation and he’ll have an MRI tomorrow to determine if that’s the case and how much damage it caused, sources say. The hope is nothing was broken. A serious injury, but they’ll learn how serious tomorrow. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) September 12, 2021

The best-case scenario for Ryan Fitzpatrick, head coach Ron Rivera and offensive coordinator Scott Turner would be for the MRI to return confirmation that no bones are broken and the hip joint did not come out of the socket, in which case Washington's starting quarterback is still likely to miss multiple weeks.

Should the scan return less promising news, the Football Team staff may need to consider how to reinforce their quarterback room as they bid to defend their NFC East title and attempt to return to the playoffs.

How do the Washington Football Team cover Ryan Fitzpatrick's absence?

#1 - Roll with Taylor Heinicke as starter and Kyle Allen as back-up

Head coach Ron Rivera clearly has faith in Ryan Fitzpatrick's backups, Taylor Heinicke and Kyle Allen, having brought the pair with him from the Carolina Panthers, where they were both coached by Washington OC Scott Turner. Turner also coached Heinicke at the Minnesota Vikings in 2014 and 2015.

Heinicke established himself as QB2 after starting Washington's wildcard playoff game in 2020 following an injury to Alex Smith. He ended up throwing for 306 yards, a touchdown and an interception in the 31-23 loss to eventual Super Bowl champions, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Heinicke played well in relief of Ryan Fitzpatrick against the Chargers, completing 11 of 15 passes for 122 yards and a touchdown, so Rivera will have few doubts about handing the 28-year-old another opportunity to start. Meanwhile, Kyle Allen was acquired via trade in 2020 in exchange for a fifth-round pick and has 17 NFL starts to his name. QB Kyle Shurmur was signed to the practice squad today.

With Washington Football Team QB Ryan Fitzpatrick set to miss extended time with a hip subluxation, WFT has signed Kyle Shurmur to the practice squad. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) September 13, 2021

#2 – Explore trade options

If the injury to Ryan Fitzpatrick is significant, or if Heinicke and Allen prove to be far from the solution for the Football Team's offense, general manager Martin Mayhew could dip into the trade market and secure another veteran presence in Washington's quarterback room.

Philadelphia Eagles backup Joe Flacco could be an option, while Nick Foles is also out of favor with the Chicago Bears. Trevor Siemien, meanwhile, is one of four passers on the New Orleans Saints roster. More trade value would have to be given up for a high-end backup such as the Buffalo Bills' QB2, Mitchell Trubisky.

#3 – Bring in a free agent

There is an obvious link between Ron Rivera and Cam Newton after they spent nine years together in Carolina and won the NFC Championship in 2015. Rivera and Newton have a close relationship, but a reunion would signal a shift in scheme for Turner's offense with the current playbook built around having a pocket passer under center. That would be Rivera's call to make.

Cam Newton makes a beeline for his former HC Ron Rivera. #Patriots @wpri12 pic.twitter.com/NLtkP5VL7Y — Morey Hershgordon (@MHershgordon) August 12, 2021

The rest of the free-agent quarterback market is fairly underwhelming, with the likes of Nate Sudfeld, Brett Rypien, David Fales and Kyle Lauletta hardly providing inspiring options as a replacement for Ryan Fitzpatrick at quarterback.

