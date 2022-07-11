3 undervalued NFL quarterbacks to watch closely in the 2022 season

It doesn't take long for NFL prognosticators to make their decision on a quarterback.

The league is currently filled to the brim with top-of-the-line signal-callers. This means those who are unable to prove themselves in short order will find themselves saddled to the end of the bench.

As the 2022 NFL season inches closer and closer, there will be a handful of quarterbacks anxious to prove their doubters wrong. Whether they endured a bad 2021 season or an uncharacteristically bad stretch, several QBs have been on the receiving end of criticism from fans and analysts.

Let's take a look at which QBs will be undervalued heading into the upcoming NFL season:

#3 Baker Mayfield

Baker Mayfield has left the Cleveland Browns to join the Carolina Panthers ahead of the upcoming NFL season.

The chip on Baker Mayfield's shoulder has grown to the size of a boulder.

Just one year after leading the Cleveland Browns to postseason play, the former number one overall pick has been tossed aside and discarded. Admittedly, Deshaun Watson, their new signal-caller, is an otherworldly talent. Be that as it may, Mayfield has one-of-a-kind arm talent.

In 2020, his last healthy season, Mayfield pushed Cleveland into relevancy by leading them to 11 victories. Just as Browns fans began licking their chops and placing their faith in their star quarterback for the 2021 campaign, he failed miserably.

In 14 games, Mayfield finished his fourth year in the NFL as a broken-down QB. A persistent shoulder injury essentially turned him into a shell of his former self.

With Mayfield now sporting a Carolina Panthers uniform, he’ll look to revitalize his career and put Carolina on the map. While 2021 proved to be a tough year, it's worth noting that he finished the 2020 season with 3,563 passing yards, 26 touchdowns, and eight interceptions. He certainly still has a lot to offer.

While many have already plastered the word “bust” to his forehead, Mayfield has proven to be a more than capable QB when given the chance.

#2 Tua Tagovailoa

Tua Tagovailoa is yet to justify the faith placed in him by the Miami Dolphins in the 2020 NFL Draft.

More was expected of Tua Tagovailoa when he initially made his way into the NFL.

Taken with the fifth overall pick in the 2020 NFL Draft, scouts were concerned with his size, standing at just 6’1”, and his injury history in college. Despite their trepidation, Tagovailoa’s talent was simply too good to pass up for the Miami Dolphins.

Thus far, it’s been a rocky road for him in the pros. The 24-year-old was a part-time starter in his rookie season and was a bit underwhelming as a sophomore after throwing for just 2,653 yards and 16 touchdowns.

Ultimately, Tagovailoa’s third-year turnaround will come in lockstep with the addition of all-world wide receiver Tyreek Hill. Since his arrival, the perennial Pro Bowler has worked diligently with the quarterback in an effort to get on the same page chemistry-wise.

Tagovailoa will hope the partnership materializes and will want to have a monster year to make his doubters eat their words.

#1 Mitchell Trubisky

Mitchell Trubisky will want to prove a point in the upcoming NFL season.

His broad shoulders were impressive, and so was his incredible arm. But while Mitchell Trubisky had the look of a franchise quarterback on paper, he was wildly disappointing when he stepped onto the field of play.

During his time in Chicago, fans of the proud franchise did their best to embrace him. Yet, no matter how hard they tried to look past his glaring flaws, Trubisky made it practically impossible to do so.

Those Chicago Bears teams were normally stacked with talent, but Trubisky made it commonplace for the Bears to be one-and-done in the postseason. After being shown the door following the 2020 season, he sat back and watched patiently as Josh Allen’s understudy.

Now, after soaking up a considerable amount of knowledge, Trubisky will receive a second chance in a new locale as he’ll suit up for the Pittsburgh Steelers this year.

Although his NFL career has been a rocky one, the 27-year-old has been solid altogether. In addition to being named to the Pro Bowl team in 2018, Trubisky has previously racked up back-to-back seasons of at least 3,000 passing yards.

Presently, it’s unknown whether or not he is truly a franchise-level quarterback. However, with Pittsburgh currently home to an incredible roster, Trubisky's addition will keep the Steelers in the mix for a postseason berth.

