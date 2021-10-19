3 ways Aaron Rodgers has dispelled his early season doubters

Quarterback Aaron Rodgers had a turbulent offseason; he sat out the entire offseason workout program, demanded a trade, and saw Green Bay Packers CEO Mark Murphy call him "a complicated fella." Some concerns about the Packs' organizational culture have also emerged.

Additionally, Rodgers had to restructure his contract and, according to him, things were so overwhelming at some point that he thought about retiring:

"I mean, I felt going into the weekend before camp that I was 50/50. I don't care if people don't believe that. That's true. There were some things that got me to 50/50 for sure, and you know I spent a couple of days in silence and meditation and contemplation and really felt like that I should come back."

Rodgers went on to say:

"It was definitely something I thought about. But there is still a big competitive hole in my body that I need to fill. I just realized, I know I can still play, and I want to still play, and as long as I can give 100 percent to the team, that I should still play."

But after reflecting on what decision to make, Rodgers opted to keep playing:

"I definitely took my mind to that scenario and sat with those feelings, and what it would feel like, what that would look like. There were things I needed to do and conversations I needed to have to put myself in the right headspace to come back here and be 100 percent in, which my teammates, the organization expect, and I expect of myself. I wouldn't be here if I wasn't 100% all-in."

3 ways Aaron Rodgers is proven doubters wrong

#1 Winning

The Packers' season-opener was a blowout loss, 38-3, to the New Orleans Saints. Since then, Rodgers and the Packers have won five straight games, and they lead the NFC North with two games over the Minnesota Vikings.

No one can question Rodgers' ability to win if he keeps winning and winning.

#2 Stats

In Week 1, Rodgers did not seem "100% all-in," quite the opposite. He completed only 15 passes for 133 yards, two interceptions and no touchdowns.

In the next five games, the reigning MVP completed 109 passes (average of 21.8 per game) for 1,303 yards (average of 260.6 yards per game), 12 touchdowns and only one interception. The quarterback also ran for two touchdowns in this five-game span.

#3 Attitude

If Rodgers seemed defeated against the Saints, he has not looked like this since.

In Week 1, the quarterback became a meme due to his after-game look.

Internet #BlackLivesMatter @cjzero Aaron Rodgers looks like an undercover cop accused of planting evidence Aaron Rodgers looks like an undercover cop accused of planting evidence https://t.co/IJI4sUMnrj

In Week 6, he once again became a meme, but this time for shouting, "I own you!" to Chicago Bears fans at Soldier Field in Chicago, IL.

Week in and week out, Rodgers keeps turning doubters into believers.

