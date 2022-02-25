3 ways the Browns can finally fix their culture problem

The Cleveland Browns have been shrouded in dysfunction and drama since returning to the NFL in 1999. For some time, they were lovable losers. But that all changed when they won a playoff game in 2020.

Expectations changed, and the team was seen as a serious contender during the 2021 season. But old habits were hard to shake, and from Odell Beckham Jr. forcing his way out to Baker Mayfield fighting with the media, the drama was back.

So how can the team turn things around in 2022?

A few moves can be made to bring a sense of stability to a franchise desperately needing some help.

3 ways the Browns can improve their culture

Cleveland Browns v Green Bay Packers

#3 - Bring in a veteran QB to compete with Baker Mayfield

It is entirely possible that, right now, players in Cleveland do not see Mayfield as a long-term option. The front office may feel the same, as well. Bringing in a veteran to compete with him ensures the goal is solely on winning in 2022.

NFL on ESPN @ESPNNFL



"If he doesn't run the table and win a Super Bowl, I think we might've seen the last of Baker Mayfield in Cleveland after this next season." @RGIII believes Baker Mayfield is under more pressure than anyone in the league"If he doesn't run the table and win a Super Bowl, I think we might've seen the last of Baker Mayfield in Cleveland after this next season." .@RGIII believes Baker Mayfield is under more pressure than anyone in the league 👀"If he doesn't run the table and win a Super Bowl, I think we might've seen the last of Baker Mayfield in Cleveland after this next season." https://t.co/Uck3Sl3rd9

That veteran could be Jimmy Garoppolo, Mitchell Trubisky, or a whole list of other options. The key is bringing in someone who, if they win the job, can rally the team toward a playoff berth. Only sticking with Mayfield and not committing to him as a long-term option could derail the team if he gets off to a rough start.

Cleveland Browns v Baltimore Ravens

#2 - Cut Jarvis Landry

Following through with this idea is strictly a business move; it is not meant to for Jarvis Landry to take it personally. However, he is clearly disgruntled with the team following his Twitter rant this week in which he said he is ready to win elsewhere if the team doesn't want him back.

Jarvis Juice Landry @God_Son80 3/3 I have put the ball in CLE court by telling them I would like to stay but if not then I’m confident enough in myself to be a better healthy me this year and moving forward to helping do my part in winning a championship elsewhere. 3/3 I have put the ball in CLE court by telling them I would like to stay but if not then I’m confident enough in myself to be a better healthy me this year and moving forward to helping do my part in winning a championship elsewhere.

The team also saves nearly $15 million if they cut the receiver before June 1. If he is speaking out against the team in a public manner, moving on may be for the best. Landry was instrumental in changing the culture from when the team endured a 1-31 stretch. However, it appears he has had enough. Now, both sides can move on and seek better options.

Cleveland Browns v New England Patriots

#1 - Stick with Kevin Stefanski

This is arguably the most important thing for the franchise to do over the next five years, at a minimum. The organization has had a tough time sticking with head coaches. Even sticking with Kevin Stefanski for two years is a notable feat in Cleveland.

Since 1999, Romeo Crennel is the only coach to last four full seasons when he coached the team from 2005-2008. Hue Jackson made it to a third season since then, but was fired halfway through the 2018 season.

Stefanski showed up in 2020 and immediately won Coach of the Year in the most unique season in NFL history. No matter what happens in 2022, ownership cannot panic and move on. If they do, the cycle will reset and may never end anytime soon.

Also Read: NFL Trade Rumors: Browns insider names Super Bowl winner as most likely replacement for Baker Mayfield

Edited by Windy Goodloe