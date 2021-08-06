3 Ways Caleb Benenoch could make the Buffalo Bills roster

The Buffalo Bills addressed their significant need for offensive line depth by signing Caleb Benenoch.

The 26-year-old was selected in the fifth round of the 2016 NFL draft by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. He spent four seasons with the team before being released. Since then, Benenoch has spent time with the New England Patriots, Dallas Cowboys, Carolina Panthers, and Detroit Lions.

Benenoch's time with all four teams was mainly spent on the practice squad. He hasn't taken an NFL snap since 2019 when he was with the Buccaneers. That said, the Bills were in desperate need of depth on the offensive line. Protecting Josh Allen is of the utmost priority for Buffalo.

On paper, it may seem Benenoch is more of a short-term signing for the Bills while the rest of their offensive line gets healthy. However, there are reasons why he could make the Bills' final roster.

Why Caleb Benenoch could make the Buffalo Bills' final roster

#1 - Positional versatility

Benenoch hasn't proven himself to be a starting-caliber level NFL offensive lineman, but he has shown that he's highly versatile.

During the 2016 season, Benenoch played most of his snaps at left guard. The following season he spent most of his time at right tackle. Finally, in 2018, the last time Benenoch played a significant role, he started at right guard. It's impressive that Benenoch has been able to play that many positions in the NFL.

Showing the Bills coaching staff that he can be a backup to multiple positions on the offensive line is his best way he can make the final roster. A player's value increases immediately if they can fill in at different spots.

Most of the Bills' current backup guards don't have the versatility to fill in at the tackle position, while Benenoch does. Having versatile players allows a team to be more flexible in case of an injury or bad performance from their starters.

#2 - The Buffalo Bills lack formidable depth at guard

Buffalo is pretty well off at the tackle position but needs to add some depth at guard. Right now, the presumed starting guards are Jon Feliciano and Cody Ford.

The depth players behind them are veterans Jamil Douglas, Jordan Devey, Forrest Lamp and Ike Boettger. Boettger will make the team, but the other three face an uncertain future.

Benenoch isn't substantially worse than Douglas, Devey and Lamp. That alone increases his chances of making the roster. It won't be easy, though. Benenoch will have to prove himself during training camp and preseason.

#3 - Training camp injuries

Nobody ever wants to rely on another player getting hurt to earn a roster spot, but the reality is injuries are a big part of the NFL. Look no further than the Bills' current situation. Injuries along the offensive line are a big reason Benenoch was signed in the first place.

The Bills currently have multiple offensive linemen out injured. Starting guard Jon Feliciano sat out a recent practice session with a shoulder injury. Backups Forrest Lamp and Marquel Harrell are also out with injuries. Not to mention, the Bills had to place Ike Boettger and Dion Dawkins on the reserve COVID-19 list.

None of the absentees are expected to be out long-term, but it does leave the Bills thin up front. Opportunities in the NFL often come via an injury from a player ahead of you on the depth chart.

Bottom line: If any of the Bills' current injuries are in any way long-term, a guy like Benenoch, who may never have been given a shot otherwise, could make the final roster.

Edited by jay.loke710