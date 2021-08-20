3 ways Carl Lawson’s potential Achilles tear could impact the New York Jets' season

The New York Jets signed defensive end Carl Lawson during free agency this offseason as a much-needed upgrade to their defense. Lawson and the Jets agreed to a three-year deal worth $45 million. The Jets, who now have a defensive-minded coach in Robert Saleh, were looking for an explosive edge rusher who could make an immediate impact.

The Jets have already seen an improvement with the addition of Lawson. His teammates, including offensive lineman Mekhi Becton, have said that playing opposite Lawson has made them better.

That brief momentum came to a grinding halt this week. On Thursday morning during training camp practice, Lawson suffered a lower leg injury and was carted off the practice field. The Jets are awaiting MRI results on his leg, specifically his Achilles, before making a formal announcement of his injury.

#Jets pass-rusher Carl Lawson, one of their big free agent signings, suffered a lower leg at practice today and he’s having an MRI on his Achilles, per me and @MikeGarafolo. If it is torn, Lawson would be out for the season. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) August 19, 2021

If Lawson misses a significant amount of time, the Jets defense and the team as a whole could be in trouble.

3 ways Carl Lawson's injury could derail the New York Jets

#1 - Dominant edge rusher

In 2020, Lawson was one of the better edge rushers in the NFL. He had 64 pressures and 24 QB hits. In the AFC East, having a valuable edge rusher of Lawson's caliber is a precious card to hold. With the possibility of the Jets losing Lawson for an extended period of time, the defense could take a significant hit.

#2 - Leadership

With Mekhi Becton telling the media that Carl Lawson has made him better, it has made an impact on the squad. Becton said that going up against Lawson every day in practice helped him get better, and that he realized it after the Jets' first preseason game against the New York Giants.

Lawson's leadership, not only on the Jets defense but also his leadership for the team as a whole during practice, is what a young team like the Jets needs. With Lawson potentially missing practice throughout the 2021 season, the Jets will lose a true leader on the field.

"He's one of our guys. We're praying for him"



- Corey Davis on Carl Lawson pic.twitter.com/L60H7GSc71 — Jets Videos (@snyjets) August 19, 2021

#3 - His football IQ

Defensive end Carl Lawson has a very high football IQ. He jumped right into the New York Jets' 4-3 defensive scheme and it didn't take him long to want to attack the offense, even if it was his own teammates.

Lawson's ability to make plays and his decision-making skills as an edge rusher are some of the reasons the New York Jets signed Lawson to such a lucrative deal.

