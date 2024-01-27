The Detroit Lions are at their most pivotal point in the Super Bowl era. Veteran fan Benjamin Capp was there the last time the Lions were this good, and he will be hoping history repeats itself.

However, this won't be easy as the Lions make the trip to Santa Clara. The San Francisco 49ers have played in the NFC Championship game three years running. After three stinging losses, a fourth one would be too much to handle.

Dan Campbell and Jared Goff have completely changed the outlook on this franchise. Everything that has happened this year comes back to that duo. Jared Goff has won one NFC Championship game, but will history repeat itself?

Here are three ways the Lions can pull off the upset:

3 ways the Detroit Lions could upset the 49ers in the Championship game

#3. Jahmyr Gibbs and David Montgomery must match Christian Mccaffrey:

NFC Divisional Playoffs - Tampa Bay Buccaneers v Detroit Lions

The 49ers have one of the best running backs in the NFL in McCaffrey, but the Detroit Lions have the balance between Gibbs and Montgomery. The duo almost combined for 2,000 yards in the regular season and 23 touchdowns between the two RBs. We also saw CMC burst off a long-touchdown run vs the Packers, and Jahmyr Gibbs is certainly capable of mimicking that.

Montgomery is the grinder who fights for every yard, and Gibbs is the wildcard. The 49ers ran all over the Packers in the 2019 Championship game, the Lions can't allow McCaffrey to get going.

#2. Apply pressure on Brock Purdy and force turnovers:

Baltimore Ravens v San Francisco 49ers

Brock Purdy lost only four games as a starting QB this season, and the turnovers were aplenty in those losses. Purdy has 9 interceptions thrown in the four games lost this season, and only two INTs in the 12 victories. The Packers defense had chances to pick off Purdy, but he escaped the defense which cost them in the end.

If Purdy has time, he will drop 250+ yards and three touchdowns on anybody, a tall task for Goff to replicate. Aidan Hutchinson has three sacks in the two playoff games and the streak must continue.

#1. Protect Jared Goff from dangerous pass-rushers:

NFC Wild Card Playoffs - Los Angeles Rams v Detroit Lions

For how great the Detroit Lions offensive line was in the regular season, they have been under distress this post-season. Goff has been sacked five times in the two playoff games vs the Rams and Buccaneers.

The age-old saying that Jared Goff crumbles under pressure seems outdated but what quarterback would want Nick Bosa near him all game?

That is where the 2022 Defensive Player of the Year enters the picture. It's been much quieter this year for the reigning DPOTY, but he still commands respect. With Javon Hargrave, Arik Armstead, Clelin Ferell, Chase Young and Randy Gregory, there is talent all over the defensive line.

And let's not forget about Charvaius Ward and Fred Warner who will be after the ball all-day.

A great game awaits this Sunday!