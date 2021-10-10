3 ways the Niners could spoil Arizona Cardinals' unbeaten run

The Arizona Cardinals are the last remaining unbeaten team in the NFL and they face the San Francisco 49ers next. The Niners have had some good moments but they come in with a 2-2 record into the game.

The Arizona Cardinals are definitely the favorites given the circumstances, but that does not mean that the Niners cannot bother them. If they play the game right, there is every chance that there will not be an unbeaten team going into Week 6. But to do so, San Francisco will have to be at the top of their game and do the fundamentals right. Here are three things they should do to defeat the Cardinals.

How the 49ers can defeat the still undefeated Arizona Cardinals

#1 Focus on the run game

The first thing to note is that even though the Cardinals are unbeaten, they do have a bit of a weakness in their rushing defense. They have allowed more yards than the league average in the running game, and the 49ers should use that option more often. This is also partly true because Trey Lance will be coming into this game without having had the same amount of reps as he would have liked so the run game will be crucial.

Kyle Odegard @Kyle_Odegard Cardinals are allowing 5.4 yards per carry this season, 31st in NFL.I'm usually not a big stop-the-run guy, but will be important against the 49ers. Cardinals are allowing 5.4 yards per carry this season, 31st in NFL.I'm usually not a big stop-the-run guy, but will be important against the 49ers.

#2 Make sure the offensive line holds

The offensive line is absolutely crucial for the 49ers to have any chance of defeating the still unbeaten Cardinals. First up, with a rookie quarterback under center who has not had a lot of reps, the last thing you need from him is to hurry into making decisions. The second point also follows from the first in that the offensive line must make sure there are channels for the run game so that they can keep getting their first downs and can keep the score ticking.

#3 Pressure Kyler Murray

While all members of the Arizona Cardinals have played well this season, especially on their offense, it would not be an over-exaggeration to say that most of their success depends on Kyler Murray. Not only is he throwing well, but Kyler Murray is equally good on his feet. To negate him from dictating the game, he must be pressured often so that he cannot settle into a rhythm. Because once he does that, it will become incredibly difficult for the Niners to get back into the game.

