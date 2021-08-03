3 ways rookie CB Caleb Farley can impress at Tennessee Titans training camp

Tennessee Titans rookie cornerback Caleb Farley has officially been cleared to participate in training camp practices. The Titans have anxiously waited for their first-round draft pick to be medically cleared after having lower back surgery before the 2021 NFL draft.

#Titans first-round pick CB Caleb Farley has passed his physical and is eligible to return to practice. A good sign that all Tennessee’s pre-draft medical info was solid. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) August 2, 2021

When the Titans did their due diligence during the draft process, all signs pointed to Farley being ready by training camp and Week 1. Although he didn't start training camp last week with the rest of the team, he is now ready to so.

Now, just days into training camp, Farley is officially cleared and ready to make the impact that the Titans have looked for since drafting him 22nd overall.

#Titans 2021 1st round draft pick Caleb Farley on the practice field this morning. pic.twitter.com/pgYonRTAch — 104-5 The Zone (@1045TheZone) August 2, 2021

On that note, here's a look at three ways CB Caleb Farley could impress at training camp:

#1 Be a playmaker

The Tennessee Titans drafted Caleb Farley due to a desperate need in the secondary. Farley opted out of the 2020 season due to COVID-19 concerns, so he hasn't played a game since 2019.

As a former wide receiver, Caleb Farley has good hands and can make plays happen for the Titans defense. He will need to show that during training camp practices as well as in preseason games to prove to head coach Mike Vrabel and the organization that he is the playmaker they drafted and not the 'bust' critics are assuming him to be.

Take a look at a collage of Caleb Farley's first day of #Titans practice. pic.twitter.com/uCY6s5lCiv — TURRON DAVENPORT (@TDavenport_NFL) August 2, 2021

#2 Continue to work with veterans

Even before he was medically cleared to practice with the Titans, Caleb Farley was learning from veterans like Janoris Jenkins. As an NFL rookie, allowing the veterans to teach you is a big upside, and coaches notice that.

Veterans on the secondary and defense as a whole will be able to cut the learning curve that rookies in the NFL sometimes face.

#3 Show coverage

One of the biggest attributes Caleb Farley impressed scouts with during the pre-draft process was his ability in coverage. Farley's coverage at Virginia Tech was so well done he wasn't targeted much during games.

Due to that, there's a good chance opposing offenses won't be able to give him a bad matchup, which will likely play to his favor. If he can show that to the Titans in training camp, the team will be more likely to give him a chance in gameplay as well. And, his speed and athleticism will be able to give him a jump too.

