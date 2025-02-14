3 worst fits for Bills WR Amari Cooper ahead of 2025 NFL free agency

Amari Cooper has been a consistently productive wide receiver during his career with multiple NFL teams. This unfortunately changed during the 2024 NFL season when he failed to make much of an impact for the Buffalo Bills, despite their lack of established weapons at the position.

The veteran is now set to become a free agent during the 2025 NFL offseason and will likely be seeking to join a new team after things didn't quite work out in Buffalo. He is expected to have several teams interested in signing him, but here are three of his worst fits of those likely to be in the market for a wide receiver this year.

Amari Cooper's worst fits in 2025 NFL free agency

Amari Cooper

#3 - New England Patriots

The biggest need for the New England Patriots during the 2025 NFL offseason may be upgrading their wide receivers. They have arguably the weakest group in the entire league, so better option would likely help quarterback Drake Maye to develop.

They currently lack any No. 1 option in their offense, so if they were to sign Amari Cooper, he would presumably be tasked with serving this role. This will come with expectations for him to be an immediate difference-maker, but with his best years seemingly already behind him, this could set him up to fail.

#2 - Pittsburgh Steelers

The Pittsburgh Steelers are expected to be in the market for a wide receiver this year as it was one of their weakest overall positions last season. They severely lacked depth behind George Pickens, who is also rumored to be potentially on his way out after a controversial season with the team.

The franchise would likely benefit greatly from a true No. 1 wide receiver in 2025, but Amari Cooper doesn't appear to fit that profile any longer at this point in his career. He had an opportunity to serve that role with the Bills, who didn't have one last year, but he recorded fewer than 35 yards five times in his final eight games, including in the playoffs.

#1 - Kansas City Chiefs

Andy Reid has been well-known for prioritizing speed when he is seeking out potential wide receivers to join his offenses. Unfortunately for Amari Cooper, this is not one of his best traits. His strengths are much more centered around his sure hands and route running.

The Kansas City Chiefs experimented with a similar veteran last year in DeAndre Hopkins and the pairing didn't really work out in their offense. He recorded fewer than 40 yards in each of his past six games, including in the NFL Playoffs, despite their relative lack of depth at the position.

