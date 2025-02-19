3 worst fits for Russell Wilson heading into 2025 NFL free agency ft. Raiders

Russell Wilson produced mixed results in his first season with the Pittsburgh Steelers in 2024. He was unimpressive in their Wild Card round loss during the NFL Playoffs and is now a pending free agent after his current contract is set to expire when the offseason officially begins.

Many reports suggest that the Steelers will go in a different direction with their quarterback position, so Wilson is likely to be available during the 2025 NFL free agency period.

He has been connected to several rumors with different teams, but here are the three worst fits among those potentially seeking a new quarterback for the upcoming season.

Russell Wilson worst fits in 2025 NFL free agency

Russell Wilson

#3 - Cleveland Browns

The Cleveland Browns received devastating news when Deshaun Watson suffered a late-season injury last year. Some projections suggest that he could miss the entire 2025 NFL season, putting them in quite a predicament when it comes to their quarterback position.

The Browns have already committed a ton of money to Watson, but if he is unavailable this year, they will need to seek a short-term solution at the very least. Russell Wilson is an option for them to do so, but their lack of talented wide receivers and blurry future plans for the position would likely set him up to fail in this role.

#2 - New York Giants

The New York Giants have officially moved on from Daniel Jones and entered the pool of teams seeking a new starting quarterback during the offseason. They are expected to pick one during the 2025 NFL Draft, potentially with their third pick this year.

This creates a bad situation for Wilson if he were to potentially sign with the team in free agency. He would basically serve as a bridge to whoever they choose to be their future quarterback, essentially eliminating his path to a long-term role.

#1 - Las Vegas Raiders

The Las Vegas Raiders made a shocking hire during the 2025 NFL offseason when they named Pete Carroll their next head coach. This has quickly swirled up rumors that they could also be targeting Russell Wilson to take over as their quarterback, reuniting the pair from their days with the Seattle Seahawks.

The duo made two Super Bowl appearances and won a ring together, but it's highly unlikely that they could recreate that success in Las Vegas. The Raiders' roster severely lacks talent, which is more likely to result in Wilson failing to meet his expectations for a struggling franchise desperate to get back to the playoffs.

