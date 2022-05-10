3 worst games by out-of-favor Browns QB Baker Mayfield that led to his downfall

It is only a matter of time before Baker Mayfield and the Cleveland Browns part ways. If a trade partner cannot be found, the team may just end up releasing him, so everyone can move on.

But how did we get to this point? The easy answer is that the team had a chance to land Deshaun Watson and succeeded in doing that. However, the former No. 1 overall draft pick was recently seen as the future of the franchise in Cleveland.

Several games in particular, all from the 2021 season, stand out as evidence for why the Browns decided Mayfield was no longer the answer.

3 awful games by Baker Mayfield that led to his downfall

Cleveland Browns v Minnesota Vikings

#3 - Week 4, Browns vs. Vikings

This game was won by the Browns, but not in pretty fashion. The team improved to 3-1 with a 14-7 win over the Minnesota Vikings. But the story was about how difficult the win was to attain.

Mayfield went a disastrous 15/33 for 155 yards and no touchdowns. He connected with Odell Beckham Jr. a total of two times, and even though the win got the Browns to 3-1, it was clear that this system on offense was not working. How could the franchise quarterback miss so many passes in a contract year? That was a question the Browns started asking early in the 2021 campaign.

Arizona Cardinals v Cleveland Browns

#2 - Week 6, Browns vs. Cardinals

The Week 6 game against the Arizona Cardinals was an epic disaster for the Browns and Mayfield. In general, the team got destroyed by a 37-14 final at home in Cleveland. But to make things worse, Mayfield further injured his shoulder in the defeat. Yet he only missed a few snaps, and that was true for the remainder of the season, barring COVID-related absences.

Even with the injury, Mayfield returned and had three turnovers in this ugly loss. A 57-yard touchdown pass right before halftime helped pad the stats and get the Browns into double-digits in scoring. This dropped the Browns to 3-3, and the injury was too much to overcome.

Cleveland Browns v Green Bay Packers

#1 - Week 16, Browns vs. Packers

The Browns met up with the Green Bay Packers on Christmas Day needing a win to stay in playoff contention. This was a must-win, in primetime, on Christmas. So what happened?

He tossed four interceptions in what only ended up being a 24-22 defeat. Perhaps if he led the Browns to victory, and thus into the postseason, the former top pick would not be in his current predicament. But such a pitiful performance on such a big stage may have been the final straw.

It is fair to note his injury, which only worsened against the Cardinals. However, he was still on the field and faltered in the biggest game of the year.

