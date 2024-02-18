3 worst landing spots for Russell Wilson with Broncos looking to part ways with $245,000,000 QB

The Denver Bronos are rumored to be planning on moving on from Russell Wilson during the 2024 NFL offseason. He failed to live up to the expectations the franchise had for him when they acquired him from the Seattle Seahawks via trade. The move was supposed to potentially make them Super Bowl contenders, but they failed to make the NFL Playoffs in either of his two seasons in Denver.

The Broncos sent a massive package of picks and players to the Seahawks in order to land Wilson and also immediately rewarded him with one of the largest contracts — five-year, $245 million — in NFL history. Despite their major investment, the veteran quarterback was benched at the end of the 2023 NFL season for Jarrett Stidham, a temporary replacement.

It's unclear at this point if the Broncos will seek a trade for Russell Wilson or if they will decide to just cut him. His huge contract will be difficult to trade, so there is a good chance he ends up hitting free agency this year. If he does or if he's traded, he should have a decent market.

While several teams are expected to be seeking a new quarterback, not all of them make for attractive destinations. If Russell Wilson wants to resurrect his career, he will likely need a favorable situation to do so. If that is his ultimate goal, here are three teams he is better off avoiding as a potential landing spot.

Russell Wilson landing spots to avoid in 2024

#3 - Tennessee Titans

The Tennessee Titans are expected to move on from Ryan Tannehill this year, but neither Will Levis nor Malik Willis have solidified the starting job. It's possible that they stick with Levis next season, but some around the NFL believe they will seek a veteran upgrade. Despite having DeAndre Hopkins to throw the ball to, Wilson should probably avoid joining a rebuilding franchise at this stage in his career.

#2 - Washington Commanders

Sam Howell had a decent season last year, but the Washington Commanders are expected to be in the market for a new quarterback. They are rumored to desire Caleb Williams in the 2024 NFL Draft, but with the second-overall pick, they may not be able to get him.

If they don't like the other prospects and pivot to a veteran, Wilson could be an option. He will probably have better situations to go to than Washington, who aren't likely to be postseason contenders next year after an awful 2023 season.

#1 - New England Patriots

The New England Patriots don't have much to be excited about for the upcoming 2024 NFL season. They are at the start of a brand new era, replacing Bill Belichick with Jerod Mayo. They are also expected to be in the market for a new quarterback to replace Mac Jones and they will require rebuilding pretty much their entire roster.

This is the exact type of situation that Russell Wilson should be looking to avoid if he has to seek a new team during the offseason. The Patriots are likely heading into a multi-year rebuilding phase and have arguably the worst group of offensive weapons in the entire NFL. If the veteran quarterback wants to compete next year, New England is not an ideal place to be.