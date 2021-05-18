3 worst NFL quarterbacks to win a Super Bowl

Most Super Bowls are won by quarterbacks who have either been top performers for years or are about to enter the prime years of their careers.

Sometimes, however, a few average quarterbacks get lucky either by being on a stacked roster or simply being the hot hand for a season or so.

Here are the three worst quarterbacks to win a Super Bowl.

Three average quarterbacks that led their team to Super Bowl glory

#1 - Joe Flacco

When Joe Flacco led the Baltimore Ravens to a Super Bowl title in 2013, many assumed that they were finally going to unseat the Pittsburgh Steelers as the dominant force in the AFC North division.

Instead, Flacco made the playoffs only one more time in his career. The quarterback's decline was so sharp that in 2018 coach John Harbaugh benched the veteran in favor of rookie Lamar Jackson to try and save his job.

Jackson breathed new life into the Ravens' season and led them to the playoffs. Flacco was traded to the Denver Broncos but lasted only one season with the team. He has since floated around the league as a backup quarterback, playing for the New York Jets last season and signing for the Philadelphia Eagles for the upcoming campaign.

#2 - Nick Foles

Of course, Nick Foles has had some incredible years and some feel-good moments but the truth is that he is an average quarterback.

Foles' best regular season came in 2013 when he threw 27 touchdowns and two interceptions in an offense orchestrated by head coach Chip Kelly. Since then, Foles has spent the majority of his career bouncing from team to team.

RapSheet: 'Extremely difficult' to move Nick Foles https://t.co/bgIu2aZslB — NBC Sports EDGE Football (@NBCSEdgeFB) April 30, 2021

That said, Foles struck gold in his second stint with the Philadelphia Eagles as a backup to Carson Wentz.

That season, Wentz went down late in the year with a torn ACL while on pace to be the league MVP. When Foles took over, his team had pretty much locked up the first seed and had momentum going into the playoffs.

Foles' success fueled by fearlessness under pressure https://t.co/ZYvgKx1mrr this is a column on how Nagy had that feeling that foles was special .. a look back — Mike North (@North2North) May 12, 2021

Most had ruled the Eagles out of contention, but Nick Foles turned back into his old self from 2013. The offense was explosive and marched to a Super Bowl victory.

The following season, Foles again helped the Eagles snatch an unlikely playoff berth, but since leaving the franchise, he has struggled to make the same impact as he did in Philadelphia.

Foles is a below-average quarterback who can get hot every now and again.

#3 - Brad Johnson

Quarterback Brad Johnson won the Super Bowl in 2003 by just being in the right place at the right time.

Ahead of the 2002 season, the Oakland Raiders traded head coach John Gruden to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. In the Super Bowl, Gruden and the Bucs faced the Raiders and the head coach took full advantage of knowing his opponent's roster inside and outside, their weaknesses, preferred schemes and trick plays.

Brad Johnson

Needless to say, Gruden outclassed the Raiders as the Bucs won 48-21. In that game, Johnson threw for just 215 yards and two touchdowns.

Post that Super Bowl win, Brad Johnson would play only one more full season as a starter. He retired at the end of the 2008 season.