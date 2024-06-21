3 WR sleepers to target in 2024 fantasy football feat. Drake London

Wide receivers represent the deepest fantasy football position by a significant margin. Many NFL teams feature multiple receivers in their offensive schemes that are more than capable of providing relevant fantasy value. This gives managers many options to choose from in their drafts, but like in every position, it's important to capitalize on the best values.

One of the best ways to build a championship roster is by finding sleepers in the draft. Getting elite value from a player selected in the later rounds can drastically improve the overall weekly output of any lineup. Using this strategy, here are three wide receivers who should be targeted later on due to their massive upside.

Sleeper WRs to target in 2024 fantasy football

George Pickens

#1 - George Pickens

The Pittsburgh Steelers moved on from Diontae Johnson during the offseason, so George Pickens is likely to see his role increase during the 2024 NFL season. He already improved his output in just about receiving category last season as compared to his rookie season, including targets, receptions, yards and touchdowns.

Pickens has finished as the WR31 and WR23 in his two fantasy football seasons so far, and now with Johnson gone and his volume likely to go up, he's surely a candidate to take another step forward. He also gets an improed quarterback situation with either Russell Wilson or Justin Fields, making him even more of an attractive target.

#2 - Drake London

The Atlanta Falcons have suffered through some of the worst quarterback play in the entire NFL the past two seasons, but Drake London has still found a way to provide solid value in fantasy football. Considering he has totaled just six touchdowns across his first two years, his season-long finishes of WR38 and WR42 are even more impressive.

With Kirk Cousins joining the Falcons for the upcoming season, their entire offense will theoretically get a significant boost. London is the uncontested top wide receiver on their roster, so if Cousins has another strong season, it could result in a breakout year with plenty of extra scoring opportunities.

#3 - Ladd McConkey

Rookies always carry more risk than most other players in fantasy football. It's relatively unclear how their games will trasfer to the NFL and what type of role they will receive within their offensive system. While it could be a gamble, Ladd McConkey rings more upside than most other rookie options.

The Los Angeles Chargers shockingly moved on from Keenan Allen, Mike Williams, and Austin Ekeler during the offseason, so they have a ton of available targets. McConkey was selected in the second round of the 2024 NFL Draft and is expected to be a top target for quarterback Justin Herbert, making him one of the most intriguing sleepers in fantasy football.