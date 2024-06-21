3 WR sleepers to target in 2024 fantasy football feat. Drake London

  • NFL
  • Schedule ⚡
  • Dynasty Trade Analyzer
  • Teams
    chevron-down
    NFL Teams
    All NFL
    AFC EAST
    Buffalo Bills logo Buffalo Bills
    Miami Dolphins logo Miami Dolphins
    New England Patriots logo New England Patriots
    New York Jets logo New York Jets
    AFC WEST
    Denver Broncos logo Denver Broncos
    Kansas City Chiefs logo Kansas City Chiefs
    Las Vegas Raiders logo Las Vegas Raiders
    Los Angeles Chargers logo Los Angeles Chargers
    AFC NORTH
    Baltimore Ravens logo Baltimore Ravens
    Cincinnati Bengals logo Cincinnati Bengals
    Cleveland Browns logo Cleveland Browns
    Pittsburgh Steelers logo Pittsburgh Steelers
    AFC SOUTH
    Houston Texans logo Houston Texans
    Indianapolis Colts logo Indianapolis Colts
    Jacksonville Jaguars logo Jacksonville Jaguars
    Tennessee Titans logo Tennessee Titans
    NFC EAST
    Dallas Cowboys logo Dallas Cowboys
    New York Giants logo New York Giants
    Philadelphia Eagles logo Philadelphia Eagles
    Washington Commanders logo Washington Commanders
    NFC WEST
    Arizona Cardinals logo Arizona Cardinals
    Los Angeles Rams logo Los Angeles Rams
    San Francisco 49ers logo San Francisco 49ers
    Seattle Seahawks logo Seattle Seahawks
    NFC NORTH
    Chicago Bears logo Chicago Bears
    Detroit Lions logo Detroit Lions
    Green Bay Packers logo Green Bay Packers
    Minnesota Vikings logo Minnesota Vikings
    NFC SOUTH
    Atlanta Falcons logo Atlanta Falcons
    Carolina Panthers logo Carolina Panthers
    New Orleans Saints logo New Orleans Saints
    Tampa Bay Buccaneers logo Tampa Bay Buccaneers
  • Tools
    chevron-down
    Fantasy Football Trade Analyzer
    Fantasy Football Trade Analyzer icon
    Fantasy Football Trade Analyzer
    >
    NFL Start/Sit Optimizer
    NFL Start/Sit Optimizer icon
    NFL Start/Sit Optimizer
    >
    Odds Calculator
    Odds Calculator icon
    Odds Calculator
    >
    Parlay Calculator
    Parlay Calculator icon
    Parlay Calculator
    >
    NFL Playoff Predictor
    NFL Playoff Predictor icon
    NFL Playoff Predictor
    >
    DFS Lineup Optimizer
    DFS Lineup Optimizer icon
    DFS Lineup Optimizer
    >
  • Playoff Predictor ⚡
  • Playoff Chances
  • Mock Draft Simulator
  • 2024 Draft Big Board
  • Standings
  • Depth Charts
  • Stat Leaders
  • Start/ Sit Optimizer
  • Patrick Mahomes
  • NFL Mock Draft 2024
  • Tony Pauline
  • 2024 Scouting Reports
  • home icon
  • NFL
  • 3 WR sleepers to target in 2024 fantasy football feat. Drake London

3 WR sleepers to target in 2024 fantasy football feat. Drake London

By Adam Hulse
Modified Jun 21, 2024 17:30 GMT
Indianapolis Colts v Atlanta Falcons
Sleeper WRs in 2024 fantasy football

Wide receivers represent the deepest fantasy football position by a significant margin. Many NFL teams feature multiple receivers in their offensive schemes that are more than capable of providing relevant fantasy value. This gives managers many options to choose from in their drafts, but like in every position, it's important to capitalize on the best values.

One of the best ways to build a championship roster is by finding sleepers in the draft. Getting elite value from a player selected in the later rounds can drastically improve the overall weekly output of any lineup. Using this strategy, here are three wide receivers who should be targeted later on due to their massive upside.

Sleeper WRs to target in 2024 fantasy football

George Pickens
George Pickens

With the 2024 fantasy football season on the horizon, be sure to check out our free Fantasy Football Trade Analyzer & lock down your squad.

#1 - George Pickens

also-read-trending Trending

The Pittsburgh Steelers moved on from Diontae Johnson during the offseason, so George Pickens is likely to see his role increase during the 2024 NFL season. He already improved his output in just about receiving category last season as compared to his rookie season, including targets, receptions, yards and touchdowns.

Pickens has finished as the WR31 and WR23 in his two fantasy football seasons so far, and now with Johnson gone and his volume likely to go up, he's surely a candidate to take another step forward. He also gets an improed quarterback situation with either Russell Wilson or Justin Fields, making him even more of an attractive target.

#2 - Drake London

The Atlanta Falcons have suffered through some of the worst quarterback play in the entire NFL the past two seasons, but Drake London has still found a way to provide solid value in fantasy football. Considering he has totaled just six touchdowns across his first two years, his season-long finishes of WR38 and WR42 are even more impressive.

With Kirk Cousins joining the Falcons for the upcoming season, their entire offense will theoretically get a significant boost. London is the uncontested top wide receiver on their roster, so if Cousins has another strong season, it could result in a breakout year with plenty of extra scoring opportunities.

#3 - Ladd McConkey

Rookies always carry more risk than most other players in fantasy football. It's relatively unclear how their games will trasfer to the NFL and what type of role they will receive within their offensive system. While it could be a gamble, Ladd McConkey rings more upside than most other rookie options.

The Los Angeles Chargers shockingly moved on from Keenan Allen, Mike Williams, and Austin Ekeler during the offseason, so they have a ton of available targets. McConkey was selected in the second round of the 2024 NFL Draft and is expected to be a top target for quarterback Justin Herbert, making him one of the most intriguing sleepers in fantasy football.

Quick Links

More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
App download animated image Get the free App now
🔥 Popular
🔗 LINKS
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी