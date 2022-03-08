3 WRs the Falcons should sign in free agency after Calvin Ridley suspension

Calvin Ridley's suspension from the NFL for the 2022 season for gambling came as a massive surprise and blow to the Atlanta Falcons' future. Ridley is coming off a shortened season where he played just five games. During the season, he took time off to address his mental health.

Calvin Ridley was on the path to superstardom in 2022 before getting hit with this suspension. The Falcons will now have to look at the draft, free agency, or the trade market to address the position.

One look at their depth chart is all the proof needed as to why the Falcons need to go as hard in the offseason filling their most significant need as any team in the NFL.

Field Yates @FieldYates Falcons WRs currently under contract/available to play in 2022:



Olamide Zaccheaus

Frank Darby

Christian Blake

Chad Hansen

Austin Trammell

3 WRs the Falcons should sign to replace Calvin Ridley in 2022

# 1 - Amari Cooper

Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Amari Cooper

Amari Cooper isn't exactly a free agent yet. The Dallas Cowboys are looking to trade the 27-year-old before releasing him into the open market. But due to his $20 million cap hit, it's unlikely a team trades for him, knowing he's soon to be available for less money.

Calvin Ridley was a bonafide top 15 wide receiver, and Cooper fits the same mold. Cooper has had five 1,000-yard seasons and is a smooth route-runner. Looking beyond 2022, Cooper, Kyle Pitts, and Ridley would be a dominant trio in 2023.

If and when Cooper hits free agency, the Falcons should be the first team calling, willing to offer him a deal. Matt Ryan will be 37 years old next season, and the team would be doing him a disservice if they didn't, at least, try for Cooper.

ProFootballTalk @ProFootballTalk By leaking that they'll "likely" release Amari Cooper, the Cowboys are looking for a trade partner -- or setting the stage to get Cooper to take less than the $20 million he's due to earn to stay. wp.me/pbBqYq-cdBw By leaking that they'll "likely" release Amari Cooper, the Cowboys are looking for a trade partner -- or setting the stage to get Cooper to take less than the $20 million he's due to earn to stay. wp.me/pbBqYq-cdBw

# 2 - Allen Robinson

Chicago Bears wide receiver Allen Robinson

Signing Allen Robinson comes with some gambles. Robinson, who will be 29 next season, dealt with injuries last season, causing him to miss five games. In the games he played, he played incredibly poorly. He had career lows of 410 yards and one touchdown.

But Robinson was stuck in a stagnant offense with abysmal offensive coaching. Poor coaching and poor quarterback play have been the story of his career. Arthur Smith is one of the most creative coaches in the NFL and could do wonders opening up the offense for Robinson to revive his career.

PFF @PFF 🗣️ Give Allen Robinson a QB 🗣️ Give Allen Robinson a QB https://t.co/dZuprl6kXA

Robinson isn't as elite a route runner as Calvin Ridley. But the physicality and threat he is down the field would fit well with Ryan's gunslinger mentality.

# 3 - Will Fuller

Houston Texans wide receiver Will Fuller

Will Fuller is a slept-on name in free agency as he hardly played for the Miami Dolphins last season before suffering a season-ending injury. Fuller's career has been a high-risk, high-reward one as he's missed 42 games in six seasons.

But when he's played, he's one of the fastest players in the NFL and a dangerous deep threat. He averages 14.7 yards per reception and would instantly be the Falcons' top wide receiver.

Ideally, Fuller is better off as a second fiddle in an offense. But without Calvin Ridley, the Falcons are going to be desperate. If he can stay healthy, playing with Ryan could be the chance he needs to show the NFL he's still got gas left in his tank.

